Singapore cruises to nowhere: All the discounts offered by Royal Caribbean and Genting Dream

With the announcement of Singapore’s Cruise To Nowhere, Singaporeans will now be able to set sail onboard Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Sea and Genting Cruise Lines’ World Dream Cruise for a relaxing 2 to 4 nights trip.

Available only for Singaporeans, cruises would be sailing at 50 per cent reduced capacity and would be making round trips with no port calls. However, do take note that the $100 SingapoRediscovers vouchers will not be redeemable for these cruises.

Genting Cruise Lines’ World Dream Cruise

Top Left: Virtual Reality experience at Esc EXPERIENCE LAB, Top right: Balcony Deluxe Stateroom, Bottom Left: Water Slide Park, Bottom Right: Show Performances PHOTO: Dream Cruise

From Nov 6 onwards, Genting World Dream Cruise will be cruising around the straits of Malacca for either 2 nights or 3 nights.

With facilities such as Virtual Reality experience lab, rock climbing wall and ropes course, water slide park with six slides and various show performances, it is definitely a fun filled cruise! World Dream Cruise also offers various rooms types with ocean views such as their Balcony Deluxe Stateroom, Palace Suite and more.

Itinerary for Genting World Dream Cruise

The price of the 2-Night cruise starts from $359 while a 3-Night cruise starts from $559, non inclusive of port charges ($60 per person), compulsory Covid-19 swab test for guests aged 13 and above ($60) and gratuity ($21 per night).

3-Night Singapore escape

DAY DESTINATION ARRIVAL DEPARTURE Sunday Singapore – 2100 Monday Cruising Straits of Malacca – – Tuesday Cruising Straits of Malacca – – Wednesday Singapore 0900 –

Nov 8, 15, 22, 29, Dec 6, 13, 20 & 27, 2020 (3 nights, Sun – Wed)

2-Night Singapore escape

DAY DESTINATION ARRIVAL DEPARTURE Wednesday Singapore – 2100 Thursday Cruising Straits of Malacca – – Friday Singapore 0900 –

Nov 18, 25, Dec 2, 9, 16, 23 & 25, 2020 (2 nights, Wed – Fri)

Royal Caribbean Quantum of the Sea

Top Left: Dodgem Cars, Top Right: Interior Stateroom, Bottom Left: North Star® 360 Degree Viewing Deck, Bottom Right: Ripcord® By IFLY® PHOTO: Royal Caribbean

Sailing from Dec 1 onwards, Royal Caribbean Quantum of the Sea will offer 2 nights, 3 nights and 4 nights packages.

The cruise offers various interesting facilities such as the North Star® 360 degree viewing deck, Ripcord® by IFLY®, FlowRider® surf simulator, Dodgem Bumper Cars, Show Performances and many more.

Interior Stateroom, Balcony Stateroom, Royal Suite Class and even the Ultimate Family Suite are some of the room choices available.

Fun Fact: North Star® viewing deck is the winner of the Guinness World Record for tallest viewing deck on a cruise ship!

Itinerary for Royal Carribean Quantum of the Seas

The price of the 2-Night cruise starts from $334, 3-Night from $374 and a 4-Night from $509, non inclusive of taxes, fees and port expenses.

The cost for Covid-19 tests for sailings departing on or before 30 Jan 2021 will be covered by the operator. Guests tested positive for Covid-19 three weeks prior will get a 100 per cent credit towards a future cruise, and a full refund will be made for guests tested positive during the voyage.

2-Night Opening Cruise

DAY DESTINATION ARRIVAL DEPARTURE 1 Singapore – 2100 2 Cruising (Day at Sea) – – 3 Singapore 0600 –

3-Night Ocean Getaway Cruise

DAY DESTINATION ARRIVAL DEPARTURE 1 Singapore – 2100 2-3 Cruising (Day at Sea) – – 4 Singapore 0630 –

4-Night Ocean Getaway Cruise

DAY DESTINATION ARRIVAL DEPARTURE 1 Singapore – 2100 2-4 Cruising (Day at Sea) – – 5 Singapore 0630 –

Royal Caribbean promotions

To further excite you for your upcoming cruise trip, here’s some promotions from Royal Caribbean to maximise your savings!

Kids Sail Free: Free cruise fare for kids aged 12 and below

Healthy Sail Center: Free Covid-19 swab test

Cruise With Confidence: Free cancellation

60 per cent Savings with promo code: <BOGO60>

50 per cent cruise fare discount

Singles Special Offer

CAS Onboard Credit Offer: Up to USD$100 credits

2021 Kicker Sale: Up to $150 off

*BOGO60, Kids Sail Free and 2021 Kicker Sale promotions are stackable

Kids Sail Free

From October 2020 to March 2021, kids aged 12 years and below can enjoy free cruise fares (non exclusive of taxes, fees and port expenses).

Healthy Sail Centre

Quantum of the Sea offers free Covid-19 swab tests for all passengers prior to boarding and promises 100 per cent filter of fresh ocean air through its HVAC system.

For safety assurance, there will be upgraded medical facilities with more doctors and nurses and care plans as well.

Cruise With Confidence

This program offers flexibility for you to cancel your cruise trip (booked on or before Nov 30, 2020) up to 48 hours prior to the sailing date and receive future cruise credit to book a new cruise trip by Dec 31, 2021 or within 12 months from the cancellation date.

60 per cent Savings with <BOGO60>

For bookings made between Oct 1 to Nov 5, 2020, for cruise departing on or after Dec 1, 2020, enjoy 60 per cent cruise fare savings for the second guest in the same stateroom with the first guest who pays in full.

Promo code: <BOGO60>

50 per cent cruise fare discount

Quantum of the Seas Cruises booked between Oct 8 to Oct 31, 2020, for the cruises sailing between the dates Dec 1, 2020 to March 18, 2021, would receive 50 per cent off (non exclusive of taxes, fees and port expenses) cruise fares for all guests in the stateroom.

Singles Special Offer

Cruise booked between Oct 8 to 31, 2020, sailing between Dec 1, 2020 to March 18, 2021, would enjoy a reduced single cruise fare of 150 per cent (taxes, fees and port expenses are applicable to guests).

CAS Onboard Credit Offer

Valid for new bookings made by June 30, 2021 for Balcony and Deluxe stateroom for all Singapore round trip sailings from 2020 to 2022, guests can receive free promotional onboard credit of up to USD$100 (S$135) (depending on room category and stay length).

Crown & Anchor membership card number must be provided during booking and the member must be one of the travelling parties onboard.

2021 Kicker Sale

Applicable to bookings made between Oct 1 to Nov 5, 2020, enjoy up to $150 off per stateroom on selected sailing departing between Jan 1 to Dec 31, 2021 (determined by room category and stay length).

