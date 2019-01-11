Singapore dad shares the heartbreak of losing his baby to Kawasaki disease

Little Aiden was just 7 months old when he came down with fever.

"His fever was persistent and his mood was erratic. The initial symptoms were rash, and swollen lymph nodes", recalls his father, Jeremy Chew.

"He was given fever medicine and it was treated as a normal fever by his paediatrician in Mount Alvernia Hospital."

It was May 2015, and nobody suspected the baby of having Kawasaki disease.

"If only Aiden was treated earlier and given the right treatment...", says Jeremy wistfully.

A HEARTBREAKING STORY OF KAWASAKI DISEASE IN BABIES

Aiden's condition soon deteriorated and he had to get admitted to the hospital.

"The A&E doctor from Mt Alvernia then suggested that Aiden might be suffering from Kawasaki Disease (KD). We had no idea about the illness."

"His paediatrician tried to treat it, but the standard IVIG treatment was unable to bring down Aiden's fever. The irresponsible doctor then told us that he was not capable of treating Aiden anymore as his speciality was actually something else."