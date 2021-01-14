Singapore Facebook interest groups that actually exist

In fact, you can even find all your like-minded soulmates on Facebook who will share tips and advice, and trade merch with you.

Don’t know where to start? Here you go!

If you love to shop

Last year’s Circuit Breaker Period did nothing to dampen our shopping enthusiasm. Brick and mortar stores were not open? No problem – shop online lor.

Then got bored with shopping online? No problem – walk around FairPrice or Giant supermarkets, and window shop canned food lor (yes, did you see the number of people who were roaming mindlessly in supermarkets during CB?).

So, depending on where you like to go or how you like to shop, there are FB interest groups that discuss the finer art of shopping!

Two really popular ones are We Love Daiso (100K members) and Daiso Fanatics SG (28K members). In these groups, members share their buys and elicit comments like “I want!” from others.

But more importantly, members also crowdsource answers to very important life questions like “Which Daiso outlet has these ?”

For those who prefer testing their Chinese comprehension skills on Taobao, there’s TaoBao Shopping (44K members).