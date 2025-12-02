A sneak peek at what Singapore's first Chick-fil-A outlet has to offer

With American fast-food joint Chick-fil-A opening its first Singapore outlet on Dec 11, many are wondering what it will be serving up.

Ahead of the restaurant's official opening, my colleague and I got to try a variety of items from Chick-fil-A Singapore's menu — including the most anticipated menu item: the chicken sandwich.

My colleague kept it simple with the Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich ($6.80) — a chicken patty with pickles on a toasted bun.

I opted for the Spicy Deluxe Sandwich ($8.10), which comprises a spicy chicken patty, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles on a toasted bun.

Although there was no sauce on my sandwich, I enjoyed it as it was.

The lettuce and juicy tomatoes added a refreshing crunch, and the patty, while well-seasoned with spices, was not actually spicy.

The cheese was creamy and complemented the chicken patty well.

We also got to try Chick-fil-A's signature sauces, including the Singapore-exclusive Spicy Chili Sauce, which was described as sweet and spicy, balancing red pepper with a hint of lemon and garlic.

When I tried the chili sauce, garlic was the first thing I noticed, followed by a mild spice. Overall, it felt like a standard fast-food garlic chili sauce.

We paired the six sauces at Chick-fil-A Singapore with its nuggets ($6.90 for eight pieces) and iconic Waffle Potato Fries ($4.20 for regular).

The nuggets were juicy and coated with a thin layer of well-seasoned batter — albeit not as crispy as I would have liked.

The waffle fries were rather plain on their own, but this made them the perfect vessel for the variety of sauces the fast-food eatery offers such as Chick-fil-A Sauce, Garden Herb Ranch, Sweet & Spicy Siracha and Barbecue.

The Chick-fil-A Sauce tasted exactly the way I thought it would - creamy, tangy and savoury. It paired especially well with the flavourful nuggets.

I'm a spice lover, so my favourite was unsurprisingly the Sweet & Spicy Siracha. My colleague and I nearly polished off both our tubs!

A dark horse amongst the sauces was Barbecue. I usually find barbecue sauces too pungent, but Chick-fil-A's version had a well-balanced smokiness which did not overpower my taste buds.

While American fast-food joints are known for bigger portions, it looks like Chick-fil-A has adapted to Singapore's usual sizes for fast-food meals.

A meal includes one's choice of main, a regular drink and a regular waffle fries. Prices typically start at $11.80.

Customers can also substitute their waffle fries for mac and cheese for an additional $1.70 or a side salad for 70 cents extra.

The Bugis+ outlet, Chick-fil-A's first here, combines elements of Singapore with an American diner layout.

One side of the store features a mural of popular Singapore icons such as the Dragon Playground, Marina Bay Sands and HDB blocks.

The outlet is also decked out in Chick-fil-A's signature colours of red and white, coincidentally on brand for Singapore!

Chick-fil-A Singapore is set to open its doors on Dec 11 at Bugis+, 201 Victoria Street #01-19, Singapore 188067.

It will operate from 10am to 10pm, Mondays to Saturdays, and will be closed on Sundays.

