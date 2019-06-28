Singapore first 'Netflix for cars' lets you switch between Ferraris, Porsches and Maseratis every month

Read also

Carro, Singapore's first "Netflix for cars", is a subscription-based car service which just launched its luxury category where you'll find premium brands such as Porsche, Maserati and Ferrari in their fleet.

But how is this any different from renting a car? We asked the same question.

Unlike going to a car rental company where your choices are limited to options in their fleet, you select the model you want and Carro provides it to you.

Typical car rentals also require renters to declare beforehand if they are driving the car to Malaysia -- super troublesome especially if you're just popping over to JB to do a spot of shopping.