Singapore flight attendants share the pros and cons of flying

A flight attendant's job seems like a glamorous one — you wear a uniform you're proud of, get paid to travel the world, plus enjoy an allowance that comes with it.

But as with any job, being a flight attendant has its downsides too, hidden beneath their well-groomed appearance and perfect smile.

We asked six current and ex-flight attendants to share with us the pros and cons of flying.

*Not their real names

PROS

CHANGES YOUR PERSPECTIVE ABOUT THE WORLD

Travelling exposes you to different cultures, and Jacqueline, 28, who has been flying for six years now, said: "I feel the biggest takeaway from the job is that you definitely get to expand your mindset and change your perspective on how you view the world and people in general."

Queenie, 28, an ex-air stewardess who had flown for two and a half years, added that you get to do that in a short span of time as compared to when you're travelling leisurely.

Jing, 28, who has been flying for six years, said: "[You get to] meet a lot of different people, try all sorts of food...It's really a lifestyle job."

NO NEED TO WORK OVERTIME