Singapore flight attendants tell us the best and worst countries to visit

A working Singaporean takes an average of about 14 days of paid leave a year, a number that's been ranked the fifth lowest in the world. With the limited number of leave days we get, we figured it'll be silly to waste them on overseas holidays that are underwhelming.

And who else better to ask for suggestions on the best countries to visit than those who fly for a living, specifically, aircrew — who spend about 65 to 90 hours a month travelling to almost every corner of the world.

During their layovers, flight attendants and pilots get to explore the cities, check out the local scene and be exposed to different cultures, making them the best people to ask when it comes to travelling.

To help you plan for your next holiday, we ask five current and former air stewardesses from our local airlines to list down recommend the best countries to visit, and which they'd rather avoid.

*Some names have been changed

BEST COUNTRIES TO VISIT

HONOLULU, HAWAII

Of palm trees and unspoilt beaches, Honolulu, Hawaii was one of the top countries recommended by Jacqueline, 28, who has been flying for six years now.

She said: "Besides looking at hunks and babes, I must say that the place is beautiful on its own. The beaches and shopping are really good as well!"

What's not to lava about this paradise?

TAIWAN

Taiwan has much to offer, in terms of its shopping and street food and it wasn't a surprise to have two out of the five flight attendants we interviewed recommending the vibrant city.

Good food and shopping aside, Queenie, 28, an ex-air stewardess who has flown for two and a half years, quipped, "did I mention that the allowance was not bad too?"

Jing, 28, who has been flying for six years, said that she liked the vibe of the country.

JAPAN

Marissa, 28, a former ex-air stewardess of more than two years, said: "My personal favourite to visit would be Japan (so predictable) just because I find it really calming. Plus all the food!!"

She added: "We don’t get that much free time in Asian countries because the layover period is quite short, so I’m always wishing for Japan flights."

ALSO READ: Places in Singapore that'll make you believe you're in Japan

MALDIVES

Known for its pristine beaches, crystal clear blue waters and super Instagrammable floating resorts, Maldives is one destination that most girls would have on their bucket list.

Said Marissa: "Male (capital of Maldives), because when else am I going to get paid to chill in a beautiful resort on a super white sandy beach. Unreal!"

Sarah*, 34, a former air stewardess with 11 years' experience, also shared that the Maldives is one of her many favourite destinations to visit.

'WORST' COUNTRIES TO VISIT

When asked to list the "worst" countries they've been to, most of them were quick to say that there aren't any.

Jacqueline said: "I wouldn't say (they are the) worst but it's more like cultural differences, compared to Singapore."

INDIA

I've heard a couple of stories about various parts of India being unsafe for female travellers and it appears the same sentiment is shared by some air stewardesses who have had to make layovers in the country.

Said Queenie: "I'll usually hibernate in the hotel due to safety reasons, and oh, the air pollution too."

However, she added that she loves the standard of service received in India as "they are very fast and detailed, which explains why they expect a lot from cabin crew too."

Jacqueline echoed the point about safety, and also how the food is "too spicy" for her, compared to what she's used to in Singapore. Another concern is the limited access to clean water.

AUSTRALIA

I've always loved Australia for its juxtaposition of city life and the great outback, and it seems like there's always so much left to explore each time I'm having a holiday there. But it appears it's a much less dreamy situation for aircrew who are allocated flights to Australia.

Said Marissa: "I wouldn’t say there's a "worst" country but I never really fancied the Australian flights.

"We were just never given enough time to explore the city more, and because most things shut at 5pm, it can get quite boring."

But she raved about the nice cafes and sushi that the country has to offer.

melissagoh@asiaone.com