Singapore to get first 3-hour motorcycle endurance race in Nov

Formula One's Singapore Grand Prix may have been cancelled for the second year in a row, but motorsports enthusiasts can still look forward to another racing event that's happening this year.

Motorbike and racing enthusiasts can now satisfy their need for speed with Singapore's first-ever motorcycle endurance race to be held in Singapore, at the KF1 track in Kranji.

Think of the term "endurance race" and physical strenuous activities such as ultra-marathons, long-distance swimming or even the Tour de France may come to mind.

PHOTO: Brenntag

But there's another kind of endurance race when it comes to pushing one's limits, both man and machine (and no, we're not talking about a particular "hand-on-car" type of challenge).

The most heralded auto racing endurance event would probably be the 24 hour of Le Mans, with Porsche having the honour of garnering the most number of overall wins at 19.

Fun fact: The legendary 24-hour race also provided the backdrop to the 2019 Matt Damon vehicle (pun unintended), Ford vs Ferrari.

However, did you know there's also an endurance racing equivalent for bikes?

First-ever motorcycle endurance race in Singapore

The FIM Endurance World Championships are where riders and their equipment are put to the test in gruelling races lasting anywhere from six to 24 hours.

And Singapore will soon get to enjoy a little taste of it, in the form of the Singamoto 3 Hours Endurance Race, which will be taking place on Nov 20.

"This will be the first-ever motorcycle endurance race in Singapore, said Abdul Khalik Bin Nordin, 42, co-founder of events company Singamoto, which specialises in organising motorcycle races.

PHOTO: Brenntag

The idea for the event was spurred by the desire to grow motorsports in Singapore, said Abdul, to be on a par with countries around the globe that hold larger-scale endurance racing events.

Although Singapore does not have a proper motor racing track, the creation of the KF1 go-karting circuit in Kranji since 2014 has allowed in some ways for motorbike racing enthusiasts to have a place of their own.

Abdul told us that the idea for creating the endurance race came about during one of their regular Trackday events. There, riders would race for 1.5 hours - so the thought was, why not up the ante a little?

To further his objective, Singamoto SG has also created a team for the youth and talented riders. "The Team Singapore Racing Academy (TSRA) will fly the Singapore flag for overseas races that we send them to," said Abdul. "We are creating and giving them opportunities to race in order to gain more experience to be the best riders in Asia and internationally."

"Our goal and dream is to have one Singapore flag in MotoGP or any other race in International countries," said Abdul, referring to the Grand Prix of motorcycle racing.

Fitness, attitude, and endurance

In order to participate in the Singamoto 3 Hours Endurance Race, all competitors must have either a valid MSS National or International circuit racing or Supermoto race license for their respective category.

As it's a team race, each team will comprise three riders, one bike, and one mechanic. All riders must be over the age of 12, possess a race license from Motor Sports Singapore (MSS) and adhere to sporting regulations stipulated by MSS and Sports SG, said Abdul.

Entry forms should be completed and submitted via online registration at Singamoto's website www.singamotosg.com.

PHOTO: Brenntag

And if you think three hours is not much of a challenge, Abdul shared that it's simply a teaser for a longer six-hour race which they are planning to hold next year, if all goes well.

Unfortunately due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, spectators would not be allowed at the event, but the race will be live streamed on Singamoto's Facebook page and on YouTube, said Abdul.

"The 3 Hours Endurance Race is all about fitness, attitude, and endurance, focusing on the track," said Abdul, who has one advice to riders: "Don't race illegally outside, come join the 3 Hours Endurance Race instead".

A test for machines as well

Endurance races don't just push the boundaries of human performance, but it's a test of the equpiment's durability as well. In the arena of motorsports especially, engine oils are all-important and used to reduce friction and prevent any loss of power.

For this inaugural Singamoto 3 Hours Endurance Race, the presenting sponsor is Mobil 1 Racing 4T 15W50, the newest product from ExxonMobil's range of racing lubricants.

Their latest advanced four-stroke motorcycle engine oil, which helps to clean and protect engines even in extreme operating conditions, will also be launched at the event.

Said SK Lim, senior sales manager at Brenntag, the sole distributor for Mobil 1 products: "Racing pushes engines to the extreme with repeated accelerations and declerations. A high-performance, high-quality engine oil is required for maximum output. Otherwise, the extreme friction and heat generated may damage the engine.

"Mobil 1 Racing 4T engine oil is the perfect option for racing bikes as well as delivery bikes which involve intense engine operation, especially in Singapore's hot weather."

As part of the launch, all race participants and AsiaOne readers can enjoy a 20 per cent discount on Mobil 1 engine oils. Simply enter the code 'MOBIRACE' to enjoy the discounts on Shopee or Lazada.

This article is brought to you in partnership with Brenntag.

candicecai@asiaone.com