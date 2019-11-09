Singapore Grand Prix 2019: Parties and events to keep your F1 weekend in high gear

The much-anticipated Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend approaches once again, and it's a scramble to get the best seats in the house, whether it's trackside or from the city's top establishments.

Like to the races with live screenings at MO BAR, LAVO and Zafferano? Prefer getting up close and personal with the racers at the Red Bull Pit Stop Party? It's your choice.

We've rounded up a great list of activities happening during the weekend to keep the party going from dusk to dawn!

20 SEPTEMBER, FRIDAY

LOVE AND HIP-HOP AT CEÉ LA VI

Atlanta-based DJ Babey Drew brings the party to Marina Bay on Friday. If the name rings a bell, you've probably seen him on VH1's reality hit "Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta".

But Babey Drew's already made a name for himself as an established DJ and radio host, having gone on tour with Chris Brown, serving as the Kardashian's regular DJ, and even opening the act for artists like Steve Aoki, and even Beyonce. We wouldn't expect anything less for one of Singapore's top nightlife spots.

The deets: The event takes place on Friday, 20 September from 10pm onwards. Pre-sale tickets are priced at $68, and regular tickets are $88 at the door. Both include a glass of champagne. Get your tickets here.

CÉ LA VI is located at Level 57, 1 Bayfront Avenue Marina Bay Sands, Tower 3, Singapore 018971, p. +65 6508 2188.

LEVEL33'S TERRACE PROMOTIONS

Experience the action while overlooking the city at the world's highest urban microbrewery. With a vantage point over the track at Marina Bay Financial Tower, stay cool indoors with live screenings and an ice-cold pint at LeVeL33.

They're running a special drink package, exclusive to dining guests, of free flow soft drinks, house-brewed wines and house-brewed beers going at $78++.

The deets: Cover charge for diners is $38++, inclusive of a complimentary glass of house pour. Their Terrace Promotions run through the weekend, and you can make reservations for free-flow pours at $138++ per guest.

Walk-ins pay $38++ cover, with a $60++ top-up for free-flow pours. Free-flow starts at 6pm to 10pm.

LeVeL33 is located at #33-01 Marina Blvd, Tower 1 Marina Bay Financial Centre, Singapore 018981, p. +65 6834 3133.

THE RED BULL PIT STOP PARTY

On the flipside, get down and dirty with a first hand experience at the Red Bull Pit Stop Party. Wonder what it's like to be part of Grand Prix Pit Crew?

Well, now's your chance. In conjunction with 1-Altitude, roll up your sleeves and challenge yourself to break the fastest pit stop record at the Red Bull Pit Stop Challenge with an Aston Martin race car, and stand a chance to win a private garage tour with Red Bull.

The deets: The Circuit tickets are priced at $68 nett (6pm to 9pm) and $88 nett (after 9pm) from Fri-Sun. Passes include 1 Grand Prix Cocktail and a Premium Pour. Get your tickets here.

1-Altitude is located at 1 Raffles Place, Singapore 048616, p. +65 6438 0410.

21 SEPTEMBER, SUNDAY

LAVO ITALIAN RESTAURANT AND ROOFTOP BAR

Head over to LAVO for some Italian-styled celebration with its famed Party Brunch, back for a second edition on Saturday. Aptly themed "Race of the Wild", go nuts on Italian comfort food and free-flowing Perrier-Jouët champagne, house wines, house pours, and beer.

The merrymaking continues as the sun sets with LAVO's weekly Saturday Soiree, hosting an international guest DJ and live screenings of the race.

The deets: LAVO's Party Brunch takes place on Saturday from 1pm to 5pm, with early bird and advance tickets priced at $138++ and $158++ respectively, available online from now till 20 September.

Standard tickets will be available for purchase at the door at $188++.

LAVO Italian Restaurant And Rooftop Bar is located at 10 Bayfront Ave, Tower 1, Singapore 018956, p. +65 6688 8591.

HEINEKEN: MORE THAN A RACE PARTY

Hold on to your passes for a pint of Heineken Singapore Star Serve this Grand Prix. They're bringing on more sky-high revelry with headliner and internationally renowned guest DJ Sandro Silva from the Netherlands, introducing big room house and electronic music to the event.

He's rubbed shoulders with the finest in the business, including Tiesto and David Guetta, so expect an awesome set and more!

The deets: The Circuit tickets are priced at $68 nett (6pm to 9pm) and $88 nett (after 9pm) from Fri-Sun. Passes include 1 Grand Prix Cocktail and a Premium Pour. Get your tickets here.

1-Altitude is located at 1 Raffles Place, Singapore 048616, p. +65 6438 0410.

MO BAR

MO BAR offers an amazing view of the races, and to go along with it, they're offering two hours free flow of premium "R" de Ruinart Champagne, F1 themed cocktails, beers, wines, and soft drinks.

Catch the action with live screenings while snacking on delectable canapes like Oysters with Calamansi Granita and Caviar, Somen Noodles with Lobster, and Spinach Sponge with Truffle and Parmesan Mousse.

The deets: The MO BAR menu is priced at $250++ per person, available across all three days, 7pm to 10pm.

MO BAR is located at 5 Raffles Avenue, Marina Square, Singapore 039797, p. +65 6885 3500.

22 SEPTEMBER, SUNDAY

CÉ LA VI'S SOULARIUM

Race day transforms the Marina Bay Sands rooftop club into a bohemian day to night party. CÉ LA VI's Soularium invites guests to a rolodex of world-renowned DJs like Ibiza-based DJs Alex Kennon and Fell Reis, overlooking the race from 57 levels high.

As night approaches, Mr. White takes over the turntables from 10pm till late.

Known for his intricate performances, the veteran DJ makes no exception with F1, bringing a new high to audience participation and fashion with a mix of house and techno grooves.

The deets: Soularium takes place on Sunday, 22 September from 4pm to 10pm. Tickets are priced at $48 from 4pm to 10pm with a premium pour and pre-sales start at $68 from 10pm onwards with a glass of champagne. Get your tickets here.

CÉ LA VI is located at Level 57, 1 Bayfront Avenue Marina Bay Sands, Tower 3, Singapore 018971, p. +65 6508 2188.

ZAFFERANO'S CHAMPAGNE PARTY BRUNCH

Fuel up before the night's big events and kick off Day 3 with Zafferano's free flow Champagne Party Brunch. From 2pm-5pm on Sunday, get pumped with resident DJs and indulge in live seasonal oysters, cured salmon, baked potato gnocchi, house-made beef cheek and more (free-flow bubbly goes without saying).

And as night falls, head up to the Terrace Lounge to take advantage of more free flow deals.

The deets: Zafferano's Singapore Grand Prix Champagne Party Brunch is happening Sat, 12pm to 3pm and Sun, 2pm to 5pm priced at $148++ per person. The Terrace Lounge will be open on both Saturday and Sunday from 6.30pm to 9.30pm, priced at $78++ per person with free flow drinks.

Zafferano Italian Restaurant & Lounge is located at 10 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049315, p. +65 6509 1488.

This article was first published in City Nomads.