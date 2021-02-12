Singapore gym membership cheatsheet (2021 edition)

Choosing a gym can be a daunting prospect. Just how do you choose? Not all gyms post their fees publicly, and this is for good reason. Many would prefer you call or visit them, to allow their salespeople customer service representatives, to offer you a membership package.

Before agreeing to anything, you should always ask for the following:

Minimum contract period Payment terms (Upfront, monthly, yearly) Any discounts (for specific credit cards, or members of other groups, or length of contract) Administrative sign-up or termination fees A copy of the terms and conditions Free gifts? (this is Singapore, after all) Trial session (to assess the facilities)

You might be pressured to sign up on the spot, but never do it. Even if you think you made up your mind, you should always give yourself a day or two to think about it. Getting a gym membership is a commitment that can last a year or even longer, and has an impact on you financially and physically.

One more thing: mega-gyms often try to differentiate themselves by offering classes and programmes, or by having packages that include sessions with personal trainers. For the purposes of this list, we choose to exclude them. For one, is there a way to really know the difference and compare between programmes like Bodypump, Bodybalance, Bodyjam, Bodyattack, Bodycombat, Bodysmash, Bodystep, and Bodyvive? You don’t. Because if you did, you’d know I made one of the programmes up.

Anyway, if there is a specific programme you are interested in, then you can look to see if a specific gym chain conducts them. As these classes are subject to change, you should also not base your decision banking on these classes or trainers being there for the duration of your membership.

Anytime Fitness

Fees: From $90 a month. (Not transparently stated on website)

Locations: 69 islandwide and 7 coming soon

Opening Hours: 24/7 (duh!)

Facilities: Differs by gym outlets, but most have treadmills, elliptical, exercise cycles, strength equipment, circuit, free weights, racks, plate loaded machines. Some even have classes you can attend for group workouts.

ActiveSG

Fees: MyActiveGYM membership grants unlimited access during all operating hours and costs $30 a month for adults and $18 for students below the age of 18 and senior citizens who are 55 and above. Those who commit for 6 months or 12 months can get the adult membership for $160 or $300 respectively.

Off-peak membership available at $15 for adults and $9 for students and senior citizens for access from Monday to Friday, before 4pm, and excluding public holidays. Those who commit for 6 months or 12 months can get the off-peak adult membership for $40 or $80, respectively.

Per entry rates are $2.50 for adults and $1.50 for senior citizens and students, for those who do not go as often. This means if you go 12 times or less a month, it may be more worth it to pay per entry.

Locations: 25 islandwide

Opening Hours: Most open at 7am daily and shut at 10.30 (except Toa Payoh West CC, Ang Mo Kio CC,Enabling Village Gym, Bukit Batok and Senja Cashew which will close at 10pm. Delta ActiveSG Gym at Tiong Bahru is shut for renovation in January 2021). Check the individual gym pages for more details.

Facilities: Basic equipment, free weights, stacked weights, cardiovascular machines, shower and lockers.

Fitness First

Fees: Year-long membership costs $192 per month. Shorter 4-month or 1-month access is available at $212 or $247, respectively. On its website, it also states that you can design your own membership for as low as $125 a month.

Locations: 18 islandwide

Opening Hours: Weekdays, most outlets open from 6am to 10pm, though some close at 11pm. Hours vary for Saturdays and Sundays, with outlets opening between 7am to 8am and closing between 5pm to 10.30pm. Some outlets are closed on Sundays and Public Holidays. Individual gym opening hours can be found here .

Facilities: Full suite of gym facilities, recovery amenities, workout clothes and towels at all outlets. Some outlets have unique facilities like swimming pool and sauna.

True Fitness

Fees: Annual membership starts from $90 a month. (Not transparently stated on website)

Locations: 7 (Ang Mo Kio Djitsun Mall, Great World City, HarbourFront Centre, Millenia Walk, Income @ Tampines Junction, Velocity @ Novena Square, ESR BizPark@Chai Chee)

Opening Hours: Opens as early as 6am and closes as late as 10pm. Check individual gym page for details.

Facilities : Value-added facilities include steam rooms, lounges, an indoor sprint track and boxing rings.

Safra EnergyOne

Fees: $963 for 12 months ($80.25 per month) or an off-peak membership for $385.20 for 6 months ($64.20 per month). If you have a SAFRA membership, you can pay a $374.50 entrance fee, a #12.80 Gym Admin fee, and subsequently $128.40 per quarter ($42.80 per month).

Locations: 6 (Jurong, Mount Faber, Punggol, Tampines, Toa Payoh, Yishun)

Opening Hours: 6.30am to 10.30pm daily.

Facilities: Cardio machines, free weights, plate-loaded machines, resistance training machines, showers, towels. Only Tampines doesn’t have a warm jacuzzi and Punggol doesn’t have a swimming pool. View the list of facilities for more details.

Gymmboxx

Fees: Year-long adult membership costs $65 a month. Shorter 6, 3 or 1 month memberships available as well at $70, $75 and $85 respectively. Youth and seniors are discounts available for memberships. There is also a $30 fee for new members and $15 reactivation fee for those with expired membership accounts. Per entry access used to cost $8, but has been temporarily suspended.

Locations: 7 (Bedok Point, Bishan, JCube Jurong, Century Square Tampines, Keat Hong, Kebun Baru, Canberra)

Opening Hours: All outlets are open 24/7.

Facilities: Straightforward gym with all the facilities you’d need for a good workout, with comprehensive equipment for strength training.

Virgin Active

Price: 24 months, 12 months, and flexible weekly plans, priced at $49, $57 and $75 per week (around $196, $228 and $300 per month) respectively.

Locations: 6 (Raffles Place, Tanjong Pagar, Holland Village, Marina One, Duo Galleria, Paya Lebar)

Opening Hours: 6.30am to 10.30pm on Monday to Friday, 8am to 8pm on weekends and public holidays, with the exception of Virgin Active Raffles Place, which is open from 8am to 5pm on Saturdays and public holidays.

Facilities: Different outlets have unique facilities, but you can find things like a steam room, ice room, sleep pods, foot baths and more. A wide range of classes are also available.

Pure Fitness

Price: About $150 to $200 per month. (Not transparently stated on website)

Locations: 4 (Asia Square, Ngee Ann City, Ocean Financial Centre, and Suntec City)

Opening Hours: 6am to midnight from Mondays to Saturdays. 8am to 10pm on Sundays and Public Holidays.

Facilities: Sauna, indoor running track, swimming pool, juice bar, complimentary workout gear, towels, socks and toiletries.

Dennis Gym

Price : $769 for a 12-month membership ($64.10 a month). $399, $230 or $120 for a 6-month, 3-month, and 1-month contract respectively (which works out to $66.50, $76.70 and $120 per month respectively).

Locations: 4 (Farrer Park, Jurong, Tai Seng, Tampines) and 1 opening soon (Balestier)

Opening Hours: All branches are open 24/7.

Facilities: Comprehensive suite of fitness equipment, used by competitive bodybuilders and recreational clients alike.

Gold’s Gym Singapore

Price: Varies depending on training regime enrolled into.

Locations: 7 (Bukit Timah, Buona Vista, Farrer Park, River Valley, Siglap, Tanjong Katong and Tanjong Pagar)

Opening Hours: Access to train is by appointment, depending on your customised training programme.

Facilities: Equipped for a wide range of training programmes, including fat loss, rehabilitative, pre/postnatal, and strength training.

Ritual Gym

Price: $3,588 for an annual membership ($299 per month). $2,388 for an annual off-peak membership ($199 per month). You can also go for quarterly or monthly passes for $987 ($329 per month) or $369 respectively.

Locations : 3 (Raffles Place, Holland Village, and Orchard Road)

Opening Hours: 6.30am to 8.30pm from Mondays to Fridays, 8am to 5.30pm on Weekends. Different timing may apply to different gyms.

Facilities: 20-minutes sessions in small groups with coaches. Dumbbells, kettlebells, medicine balls, pull-up rings and suspension trainer.

Ready To Sign Up?

As always, when spending your precious dollars, weigh your costs, opportunity costs, and do your homework before jumping in. Speak to friends who are members, and take advantage of free trials passes that gyms provide.

If you do choose to sign up for a gym membership, you could consider using CardUp, which allows you to make recurring payments and earn credit card points and miles, even if the gym does not accept credit card as a mode of payment. You can read more about how it works.

This article was first published on 22 August 2017 and updated to reflect latest prices and outlets in 2021.