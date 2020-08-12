Singapore hawker centre guide: 7 stalls to try at ABC Brickworks Food Centre in Alexandra

While Alexandra’s most famous landmark might be its IKEA, it houses one of the stalwarts of Singapore’s hawker scene: ABC Brickworks Food Centre.

Built in the 1970s, this hawker centre was recently renovated and has opened its doors to the public once more.

Whether you’re a first-timer intimidated by its massive size or a longtime patron looking to support its reopening, we’ve narrowed down the best seven stalls to try.

From halal fare to desserts , we’ve got you covered.

1. Nusa & Tara

Nusa & Tara @ ABC Brickworks Market #01-22 The Good Fats: Often mentioned by food bloggers when it comes to lontong.... Posted by The Good Fats on Monday, May 11, 2015

This stall serves up classic fare that packs a flavour punch. Try their Nasi Sambal Goreng ($4) with fried chicken (there’s also a beef option if you prefer), served with heaps of curry and sambal goreng.

The generous portion of gravy added a fragrance and depth to the dish, beautifully complementing the crispy fried chicken and the fried sambal, which was sweet and flavourful but not too spicy.

Special mention to the humble begadil which had a perfectly crispy exterior and a soft, melt-in-the-mouth potato filling.

Nusa & Tara is located at #01-22, ABC Brickworks Food Centre, 6 Jalan Bukit Merah, Singapore 150006.

2. Jason Penang Cuisine

Penang Fried Kway Teow ($4), anyone salivating yet? 🤤😂 #penangfood #penangfoodie #sgeats #instagood #instafood #sgfood... Posted by Jason Penang Cuisine on Sunday, June 21, 2020

From a stall focusing on Penang cuisine, we had to try the Prawn Mee ($4) and Assam Laksa ($4), and they did not disappoint.

The distinct sour notes of tamarind were unmistakably at the forefront of the Assam laksa, making it a good rendition of a classic dish, but the prawn mee was undoubtedly the star of the show.

The portions were hearty and generous, with a well-balanced and flavourful broth, making this a must-try.

Jason Penang Cuisine is located at #01-135, ABC Brickworks Food Centre, 6 Jalan Bukit Merah, Singapore 150006.

3. Wow Wow West

They say Fish & Chips are the best combination. Just like tomato sauce and french fries. What do y’all think? Posted by WOW WOW WEST on Friday, July 10, 2020

What certainly wowed us about Wow Wow West was their insanely generous and heaping portions. Their Fish and Chips ($8) came with a veritable pile of fried fish fillets, slathered in a scoop of their delicious house-made sauce.

Its crispy skin lends itself to a delightful crunch as you eat it, making it a satisfying experience all-round.

Wow Wow West is located at #01-133, ABC Brickworks Food Centre, 6 Jalan Bukit Merah, Singapore 150006.

4. Sin Heng Kee Hainanese rice

One of the most underrated stalls at ABC Brickworks is undoubtedly Sin Heng Kee Hainanese Rice. The stall’s Char Siew Rice ($2.50) definitely holds its own against the various other char siew options in the food centre.

The meat is tender and smothered generously in a sauce that’s flavourful and yet not too sweet, and its price tag makes it a tasty but affordable option.

Sin Heng Kee Hainanese Rice is located at #01-137, ABC Brickworks Food Centre, 6 Jalan Bukit Merah, Singapore 150006.

5. Sheikh Indian Pakistani food

The Best Briyani Rice in Singapore. Open Daily 10:00am to 9pm. ABC Brickworks Food Centre #01-12, Singapore 150006 Posted by Sheikh Indian Pakistan Food on Tuesday, July 19, 2016

Craving a good briyani? look no further than Sheikh Indian Pakistani Food.

Go for the classic Tandoori Chicken Briyani , or try their soft, fluffy, and chewy Naan with one of their signature curries. Whatever you choose, it’s sure to leave you in a happy, dreamy food coma afterwards.

Sheikh Indian Pakistani Food is located at #01-12, ABC Brickworks Food Centre, 6 Jalan Bukit Merah, Singapore 150006.

6. Bao Zai

Tiny little Yummy Siew Mai Posted by baozai_abc on Monday, June 29, 2020

Soft, hot, fluffy, and stuffed with a flavourful filling, the humble bao is one of those foods that instantly comforts and satisfies, and Bao Zai’s treats definitely fit the bill.

Go for their signature Char Siew Bao ($0.70), with their house-made barbecued pork. These buns are yummy but on the smaller side, so you can easily scarf down a few and still have room for dessert.

Bao Zai is located at #01-135, ABC Brickworks Food Centre, 6 Jalan Bukit Merah, Singapore 150006.

7. Jin Jin Hot/Cold Dessert

Jin Jin is home to the famed Gangster Ice ($3), a mound of shaved ice topped with mango cubes, condensed milk, and a scoop of durian puree.

The durian is the indisputable star of the show, making this a great choice for any durian lovers, but is balanced out nicely by the sweet and slightly tangy mango. If durian’s not your thing, opt for their decadent Power Chendol or Red Ruby instead.

Jin Jin Hot/Cold Dessert is located at #01-21, ABC Brickworks Food Centre, 6 Jalan Bukit Merah, Singapore 150006.

This article was first published in City Nomads.