Singapore HeritageFest: Of retro collections, cross cultural interests and bees

What is it that truly makes us Singaporean? That's what the National Heritage Board's Singapore HeritageFest (SHF) is all about - rediscovering our heritage anew and exploring lesser-known stories of our culture through on-site and online programmes.

In addition to workshops, tours, and exhibitions, SHF 2022 will be conducting digital programmes that explore the legacy of our forefathers. Bookmark these interesting SHF line-ups you can enjoy from the comfort of home.

Home Museum: Collections of Travel and Natural Heritage

PHOTO: National Heritage Board

Format: Video series

Date: May 2, 12pm onwards

To watch this: Click here

In this series, three Singaporeans open their doors to share their collections centred around SHF 2022's theme of travel and natural heritage.

Marvel at Jason Ang's Singapore Airlines memorabilia including limited-edition items like a harmonica and in-flight menus; discover the art of taxidermy by Vivian Tham, who owns the first and only commercial taxidermy studio in the country; and be inspired by Ethan Lim's garden-in-a-home and learn how to kickstart your own mini "Gardens by the Bay".

You can also enjoy $20 off Vivian's workshops at her studio Black Crow Taxidermy & Art by using the code "HERITAGE20" (valid till Dec 31, 2022).

Community Association Series: Who Are We?

PHOTO: National Heritage Board

Format: Video series

Date: From May 2 onwards

To watch this: Click here

Who are we without our culture and heritage? In this video series, our minority communities show how they have preserved their traditions and cultural practices especially in modern-day Singapore through food, music, and customs.

In the first episode, learn all about the "Orang Laut", aboriginal people who used to live in Semakau before they moved to the Singapore mainland in the 70s. Firdaus and his family, one of the remaining descendants, cook Sotong Hitam, a traditional "Orang Laut" dish and tells us how his family keeps the "Jiwa Laut" (spirit of the sea in Malay) alive.

The next episode puts the spotlight on our Singaporean Eurasians. Christina, a fifth-generation Moss, and her son Steven learn how to prepare Shepard's Pie using local ingredients so future generations can stay connected to both their Eurasian and Asian roots.

In episode three, Mr Yoosuf, a second-generation frame maker, talks about how the Indian-Muslim community came to dominate our local frame industry, plus how Jelutong wood is used to create furniture for various religions.

The final episode focuses on 14-year-old Nadya pursuing her interest in the ancient Chinese music form of Nanyin, played during the Han Dynasty more than 2,000 years ago. How did Nanyin pique Nadya's interest, and how has it evolved to stay relevant today? Answers in this episode.

Open Business @ Abba's Department Store

PHOTO: National Heritage Board

Format: Livestream

Date: May 5, 7pm onwards

To watch this: Head to the link on the SHF Facebook page

When you need a well-fitted suit for any occasion, call Prakash. The boss of Abba's Department Store at Smith Street Chinatown has been helping men look dapper since 1979. #Supportlocal and find out how he has kept his biz thriving.

Ferns, Fish and Trees: A Virtual Tour of Place Names of Singapore

PHOTO: National Heritage Board

Format: Livestream

Date: May 7, 10:30am

To watch this: Click here

Did you know that Sembawang was named after a tree? Well, Kampong Glam was too! Dr Shawn Lum, President of the Nature Society Singapore takes you on a virtual tour to discover what other names have a link to our natural heritage.

Dr Lum also has another talk on May 27 about how our street names came to be. Register for that virtual tour here.

Open Business @ Bee Amazed Garden

PHOTO: National Heritage Board

Format: Livestream

Date: May 12, 7pm onwards

To watch this: Head to the link on the SHF Facebook page

Wow factor: You've heard of a butterfly park, but did you know about Bee Amazed Garden? Founder John Chong has been educating Singaporeans about these insects at Kampung Kampus, 91 Lorong Chencharu since 2017. Learn how he's kept his bee-siness going and how he wants to make Singapore bee-friendly.

Nanyang Tea Challenge Digital Edition

PHOTO: National Heritage Board

Format: Video

Date: May 22, 11am

To watch this: Click here

Welcome to Masterchef Singapore… Tea Edition - kind of! This annual challenge by 96-year-old tea retailer Pek Sin Choon pits young tea enthusiasts in a tea-making competition.

The company remains one of the few remaining tea merchants to blend their own tea leaves using the traditional (read: labour intensive) method involving the spreading and mixing of tea on a hand-woven bamboo tray.

PHOTO: Facebook/Singapore HeritageFest

To learn more about all the digital programmes offered at SHF 2022, as well as on-site workshops, tours, and exhibitions, click here.

ALSO READ: World Book Day: Hit up these places for a literary tour of Singapore

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.