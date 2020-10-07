Singapore hotel staycation promotions during phase 2

International travel may still be out of the question for most Singaporeans, but that doesn’t mean you have to be stuck at home.

On 3 July, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) announced that it would start processing applications from hotels to accept staycation guests once more.

Things have moved rather quickly since then, and on 9 July, the first batch of five hotels was approved. As of today, the STB has approved a total of 80 staycation hotels, running the gamut from sub-$100 budget inns to luxury resorts that cost over $500 a night.

Which hotels are available, what promotions can you look forward to, and what will the staycation experience be like? Let’s find out.

Last updated on 6 October 2020. Singapore hotel staycation promotions are subject to change without prior notice.

Which hotels are approved for staycations?

To be approved to accept staycation guests, hotels first need to demonstrate their ability to comply with an extensive list of regulations. These include:

Meeting density requirements.

Reducing face-to-face mingling among guests, employees, and between staff and guests.

Dispersing crowds and preventing bunching.

Mandatory implementation of SafeEntry and encouraging the use of the TraceTogether app.

Implementing rigorous cleaning and disinfecting regimes, particularly for high-touch areas.

Once the STB and MTI are satisfied that the hotel has complied with all mandatory Safe Management Measures (SMM), approval will be granted for staycation guests.

The following 80 hotels are currently approved for staycations:

What are the available staycation promotions?

With the ongoing ban on short-term visitors, Singapore residents are the only guests in town. Hotels therefore need to court the local dollar more than ever, and this means some potentially fantastic staycation deals.

In the table below, I’ve compiled a list of the current offers available. Do note that not every hotel is currently accepting staycation guests at the moment. However, if a rate interests you, be sure to contact the property directly to inquire.

Disclaimer: Do note that not every hotel is currently accepting staycation guests at the moment. However, if a rate interests you, be sure to contact the property directly to inquire.

The Singapore Hotels Association (SHA) keeps a list of running staycation deals. Be sure to refer to this link for all the latest offers.

A few things to note about the rates above:

Staycation rates may only be available to Singapore residents. That’s unlikely to be an issue for most, but still worth taking note of

Staycation rates may not be the best possible deal. It’s wise to always compare prices with booking sites like Agoda and Expedia to see what the ‘a la carte’ rate is, then decide whether the staycation additions make the deal worthwhile

Staycation rates may not be eligible for hotel points or elite status credit. If you’re a World of Hyatt member, for example, the Andaz staycation rate will not earn any Hyatt points, or count towards requalifying for elite status

More than one staycation rate may be available. For ease of reference, I’ve listed the cheapest deal in the table above. For more information and details, do visit the hotel’s official website.

What will the staycation experience be like?

In a word: different.

There will be a heavy emphasis on social distancing, with an almost fanatical devotion to cleaning regimes and health screenings. Here’s what guests can expect during their stay:

Arrival and check-in

Mandatory temperature screenings where guests with temperatures above 38 deg C will be turned away.

Staggered check-in and check-out timings, or check-in and check-out in your rooms.

Greater use of mobile check-in, keyless entry and in-room check-in (for higher end properties).

Arrival drinks will be served in your room instead of in the lobby.

Valet services will be suspended.

In-room

Maximum occupancy of 5 individuals per room.

Room service and other amenities will be delivered via contactless or automated means.

Mini-bar items are on request only.

Single-use toiletries and dining items.

Housekeeping on opt-in basis.

Dining

No self-service buffets.

Expect staggered breakfast timings.

Modified happy hour spreads in club lounges.

Recreational Facilities

There will be capacity and time constraints at most pools and gyms.

Mandatory social distancing between groups at common spaces.

Spas will adopt single-use items.

No F&B will be served within the spa.

Conclusion

The STB will be adding more hotels to the approved list in the weeks to come, which means more deals and promotions should follow.

While these may sound enticing, fight the temptation to book the first one you see (do some comparison shopping), and keep in mind that it may take a few weeks for hotels to adjust to the tempo of Phase 2.

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.