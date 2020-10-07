Singapore hotel staycation promotions during phase 2

Aaron Wong
SingSaver.com.sg
PHOTO: Royal Plaza on Scotts

International travel may still be out of the question for most Singaporeans, but that doesn’t mean you have to be stuck at home. 

On 3 July, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) announced that it would start processing applications from hotels to accept staycation guests once more. 

Things have moved rather quickly since then, and on 9 July, the first batch of five hotels was approved. As of today, the STB has approved a total of 80 staycation hotels, running the gamut from sub-$100 budget inns to luxury resorts that cost over $500 a night.

Which hotels are available, what promotions can you look forward to, and what will the staycation experience be like? Let’s find out.

Last updated on 6 October 2020. Singapore hotel staycation promotions are subject to change without prior notice.

Which hotels are approved for staycations?

To be approved to accept staycation guests, hotels first need to demonstrate their ability to comply with an extensive list of regulations. These include:

  • Meeting density requirements.
  • Reducing face-to-face mingling among guests, employees, and between staff and guests.
  • Dispersing crowds and preventing bunching.
  • Mandatory implementation of SafeEntry and encouraging the use of the TraceTogether app.
  • Implementing rigorous cleaning and disinfecting regimes, particularly for high-touch areas.

Once the STB and MTI are satisfied that the hotel has complied with all mandatory Safe Management Measures (SMM), approval will be granted for staycation guests. 

The following 80 hotels are currently approved for staycations:

Hotel Location Hotel Location
Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa K Hotel Geylang 
Amoy Hotel Raffles Place Kim Tian Hotel Geylang
Aqueen Hotel Lavender Lavender lyf Funan Singapore City Hall
Ascott Orchard Singapore Orchard M Social Hotel Robertson Quay
Ascott Raffles Place Raffles Place Malacca Hotel Joo Chiat
Beach Villas Sentosa Mandarin Orchard Orchard
Capella Hotel Sentosa Mandarin Oriental Esplanade
Champion Hotel City Clarke Quay Marina Bay Sands Marina Bay
Changi Cove Changi Min Wah Hotel Geylang
Classique Hotel Farrer Park Nostalgia Hotel Tiong Bahru
Crockfords Tower Sentosa Oakwood Premier AMTD Tanjong Pagar
Darlene Hotel Geylang Oasia Hotel Downtown Tanjong Pagar
Equarius Hotel Sentosa ONE15 Marina Club Sentosa
Fairmont Singapore City Hall One Farrer Hotel Farrer Park
five/6 Hotel Splendour Geylang Orchard Hotel Singapore Orchard
Goodwood Park Hotel Orchard Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Beach Road Bugis
Grand Hyatt Singapore Orchard PARKROYAL On Beach Road Bugis
Hotel 81 Balestier Balestier Raffles Hotel Singapore City Hall
Hotel 81 Dickson Little India Ramada Zhongshan Park Balestier 
Hotel 81 Elegance Lavender Rest Bugis Hotel Bugis
Hotel 81 Joy Geylang Shangri-La Hotel Orchard
Hotel 81 Kovan Kovan Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel Orchard
Hotel 81 Orchid Geylang Sofitel SingaporeCity Centre Raffles Place
Hotel 81 Osaka Tiong Bahru Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa Sentosa
Hotel 81 Princess Geylang Strand Hotel Bugis 
Hotel 81 Sakura Joo Chiat The Barracks Hotel Sentosa Sentosa
Hotel 81 Star Geylang The Capitol Kempinski City Hall
Hotel 81 Tristar Joo Chiat The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore Collyer Quay
Hotel Bencoolen Bencoolen The Fullerton Hotel Singapore Collyer Quay
Hotel Clover 5 HK Street Clarke Quay The Quay Hotel Clarke Quay
Hotel Clover 7 HK Street Clarke Quay The Ritz-Carlton Millennia Esplanade
Hotel Clover 769 N Bridge Bugis The St Regis Singapore Tanglin
Hotel Clover The Arts Clarke Quay The Warehouse Hotel Robertson Quay
Hotel Michael Sentosa Value Hotel Nice Balestier 
Hotel NuVE Bugis Value Hotel Thomson Balestier 
Hotel Royal Novena Venue Hotel Joo Chiat
Hotel Soloha Tanjong Pagar Village Hotel Bugis Bugis
Hotel YAN Kampong Glam W Singapore Sentosa Cove Sentosa
Hup Hoe Hotel Geylang YOTEL Changi Airport Changi
JH Hotel Geylang  YOTEL Orchard Road Orchard

What are the available staycation promotions?

With the ongoing ban on short-term visitors, Singapore residents are the only guests in town. Hotels therefore need to court the local dollar more than ever, and this means some potentially fantastic staycation deals.

In the table below, I’ve compiled a list of the current offers available. Do note that not every hotel is currently accepting staycation guests at the moment. However, if a rate interests you, be sure to contact the property directly to inquire.

Hotel Rate Book by Stay by Includes
Hotel NuVe $80++ Not stated Not stated
  • Check-in: 11am 
  • Check-out: 2pm
lyf Funan $108++ 31 December 2020 31 December 2020
  • Check-in: 7am
  • Check-out: 3pm
Royal Plaza on Scotts $168++ 31 December 2020 30 June 2021
  • Early check-in
  • Late check-out
  • $50 F&B credit
Andaz Singapore $180 nett (weekday)$220 nett (weekend) 22 December 2020 22 December 2020
  • Breakfast included
  • 25 per cent off dinner at Alley on 25
  • Free in-room minibar
Hotel Jen Tanglin $187++ 31 December 2020 31 December 2020
  • Check-in: 2pm
  • Check-out: 3pm
  • Breakfast included
Four Points by Sheraton Riverview $188 nett 25 December 2020 25 December 2020
  • Breakfast included
  • $88 F&B credit
Village Hotel Sentosa $200++ 31 December 2020 31 December 2020
  • 24-Hour stay
  • Breakfast included
  • 1-for-1 drinks
  • Sentosa Fun PAss tokens– Free room upgrade
Courtyard Singapore Novena $238++ 30 December 2020 30 December 2020
  • Breakfast included
  • $50 F&B credit
  • Free cocktails
Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel $258++ 30 May 2021 30 May 2021
  • Check-out: 2pm
  • Breakfast included
  • $25 F&B credit per person
  • Free parking
Pan Pacific Singapore  $270++ 31 December 2021 31 December 2021(Friday and Saturday night, eve of PH and PH)
  • Breakfast included
  • Free parking
Shangri-La Singapore $345++ 30 December 2020 30 December 2020
  • Check-in at 10am or check-out at 2pm
  • Breakfast included
  • $50 F&B credit
  • 50per cent off massage
  • Free cocktails
  • Free parking
Intercontinental Bugis $338++ 31 December 2020 31 December 2020
  • Breakfast included
  • $50 F&B credit
  • Free parking
Fullerton Bay Hotel $650++ 30 December 2020 30 December 2020
  • Check-in: 11am
  • Breakfast included
  • $100 F&B credit
  • 30 per cent off other F&B
  • Free parking
  • 20 per cent off spa

Disclaimer: Do note that not every hotel is currently accepting staycation guests at the moment. However, if a rate interests you, be sure to contact the property directly to inquire.

The Singapore Hotels Association (SHA) keeps a list of running staycation deals. Be sure to refer to this link for all the latest offers.

A few things to note about the rates above:

  • Staycation rates may only be available to Singapore residents. That’s unlikely to be an issue for most, but still worth taking note of
  • Staycation rates may not be the best possible deal. It’s wise to always compare prices with booking sites like Agoda and Expedia to see what the ‘a la carte’ rate is, then decide whether the staycation additions make the deal worthwhile
  • Staycation rates may not be eligible for hotel points or elite status credit. If you’re a World of Hyatt member, for example, the Andaz staycation rate will not earn any Hyatt points, or count towards requalifying for elite status
  • More than one staycation rate may be available. For ease of reference, I’ve listed the cheapest deal in the table above. For more information and details, do visit the hotel’s official website.

What will the staycation experience be like?

In a word: different. 

There will be a heavy emphasis on social distancing, with an almost fanatical devotion to cleaning regimes and health screenings. Here’s what guests can expect during their stay: 

Arrival and check-in

  • Mandatory temperature screenings where guests with temperatures above 38 deg C will be turned away.
  • Staggered check-in and check-out timings, or check-in and check-out in your rooms.
  • Greater use of mobile check-in, keyless entry and in-room check-in (for higher end properties).
  • Arrival drinks will be served in your room instead of in the lobby.
  • Valet services will be suspended.

In-room

  • Maximum occupancy of 5 individuals per room.
  • Room service and other amenities will be delivered via contactless or automated means.
  • Mini-bar items are on request only.
  • Single-use toiletries and dining items.
  • Housekeeping on opt-in basis.

Dining

  • No self-service buffets.
  • Expect staggered breakfast timings.
  • Modified happy hour spreads in club lounges.

Recreational Facilities

  • There will be capacity and time constraints at most pools and gyms.
  • Mandatory social distancing between groups at common spaces.
  • Spas will adopt single-use items.
  • No F&B will be served within the spa.

Conclusion

The STB will be adding more hotels to the approved list in the weeks to come, which means more deals and promotions should follow.

While these may sound enticing, fight the temptation to book the first one you see (do some comparison shopping), and keep in mind that it may take a few weeks for hotels to adjust to the tempo of Phase 2. 

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.

