Singapore-based Imperial Treasure earns Michelin star in Paris

Singapore-based restaurant group Imperial Treasure has earned yet another accolade as Michelin Guide France announced its restaurant in Paris has been awarded a Michelin star on Monday (March 16).

This is the restaurant group's first Michelin star in Paris, and its eighth around the world.

According to Michelin Guide France, the restaurant is "the ticket to try China's imperial cuisine: sharing, lavish ingredients and time-honoured, even ancestral, recipes.

"Each dish becomes a tribute to tradition: Peking duck exquisitely carved by your tableside, dim sum to die for, or chicken in Chinese yellow wine steeped in suave, subtle flavours."

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The Paris restaurant — Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine — opened in 2019 in luxury hotel La Clef Champs-Elysees.

On Tuesday, Imperial Treasure said: "We are honoured to be the only Chinese restaurant in Paris with a Michelin star. This milestone reflects our commitment to culinary excellence, premium ingredients, and authentic Chinese flavours".

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In Singapore, the restaurant group operates 12 restaurants, including Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine at Ion Orchard — which was awarded a Michelin star from 2017 to 2019 and from 2021 to 2025.

Other restaurants under the brand in Singapore include Imperial Treasure Peking Duck at Jewel Changi Airport and Imperial Treasure Cantonese Cuisine at Great World.

Globally, Imperial Treasure operates over 20 restaurants in Singapore, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Incheon, Tokyo, London and Paris.

Address: 44 Rue de Bassano, 75008, Paris, France

Opening hours: 12pm to 2.15pm, 6.30pm to 10.15pm (Tuesday to Friday)

12pm to 3pm, 6.30pm to 10.15pm (Saturday and Sunday)

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carol.ong@asiaone.com