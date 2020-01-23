Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes

PHOTO: Instagram/xiaxue, pxdkitty
Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

Love the look of falsies but hate messing with eyelash glue? You're in luck because local influencers Xiaxue and Pxdkitty are here to level-up your lash game with their recent launches: magnetic false lashes.

Pxdkitty, whose real name is Rachell Tan, debuted her MagLashes on Jan 13, while Xiaxue announced the soft launch of her cosmetics brand Plastic Cosmetics and its magnetic lashes, its first (and only) product on Jan 21 on her Instagram Stories.

Both launches have been the talk of the town — at least on social media — but if you've been keeping up with the drama in the local blogosphere over the last few years, it'll come as no surprise that fellow influencers are picking sides: Sophie Willocq has been showing Plastic Cosmetics lots of love on social media while blogger Qiuqiu has been hyping up bestie Pxdkitty's MagLashes launch in her own Instagram Stories. 

PHOTO: Instagram/xiaxue

But let's get on to what's important here — the product. 

Magnetic false lashes aren't new, but they haven't been as widely available as traditional false lashes in Singapore — at least until now.

In contrast to traditional false lashes which rely on eyelash glue to adhere to the lash line, magnetic lashes use, well, magnets.

Some consist of top and bottom lash strips which 'sandwich' your natural eyelashes and lock together thanks to the magnets in the bands. Others — including MagLashes and Plastic Cosmetics' lashes — use a magnetic eyeliner which keeps the lash strip in place.

Magnetic lashes are a great alternative for those allergic to eyelash adhesives, or even those who simply don't want to deal with the mess that glue creates.

If you're one of those people who reuse falsies until they fall apart, you may also get more use out of magnetic lashes as they're easier to clean than traditional falsies.

Want to try magnetic lashes but can't decide? Here's how both brands stack up.

The MagLashes, sold on Rachell's online store, pixiepax, are $25 for one pair of magnetic lashes (reusable up to 30 times) and one eyeliner.

MagLashes are currently available for preorder and will arrive by the end of the month.

If the MagLashes aren't dramatic enough for you, you may want to go for Xiaxue's Plastic Cosmetics lashes, which come in four styles: Dolly, Glamorous, Natural, and Sultry.

Each set, which comes with three pairs of lashes and one eyeliner, retails at $49.90.

To receive the lashes by Chinese New Year, you would have had to order on Plastic Cosmetics' website by Jan 22.

But unfortunately, if you are hoping to get your hands on the Dolly, Natural and Sultry styles, they are currently sold out, barely a day after the launch. 

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

More about
online influencers Makeup

TRENDING

Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
4 Chinese New Year movies cancelled in Singapore after Wuhan virus outbreak
4 Chinese New Year movies cancelled in Singapore after Wuhan virus outbreak
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that&#039;s not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that's not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Li Shengwu says he will no longer participate in contempt of court proceedings; AGC responds
Li Shengwu says he will no longer participate in contempt of court proceedings; AGC responds
Najib: I&#039;m not stupid
Najib: I'm not stupid
Public should use surgical masks, not N95 masks, to guard against Wuhan virus spread: Experts
Public should use surgical masks, not N95 masks, to guard against Wuhan virus spread: Experts
Netflix could be declared haram in Indonesia
Netflix could be declared haram in Indonesia
2-month-old baby fed alcoholic milk formula after parent mistakes baijiu for water
2-month-old baby fed alcoholic milk formula after parent mistakes baijiu for water
Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Peranakan 'cai png' eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Don&#039;t say bo jio, here are the shows and films to watch this long CNY weekend
Don't say bo jio, here are the shows and films to watch this long CNY weekend

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
5 reasons why UNDONE watches make classy, customised gifts for someone special (including yourself)
5 reasons why UNDONE watches make classy, customised gifts for someone special (including yourself)
Malaysia&#039;s largest carnival, popcorn festival &amp; other things to do in JB this CNY long weekend
Malaysia's largest amusement park opens in JB

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura

SERVICES