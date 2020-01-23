Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes

Love the look of falsies but hate messing with eyelash glue? You're in luck because local influencers Xiaxue and Pxdkitty are here to level-up your lash game with their recent launches: magnetic false lashes.

Pxdkitty, whose real name is Rachell Tan, debuted her MagLashes on Jan 13, while Xiaxue announced the soft launch of her cosmetics brand Plastic Cosmetics and its magnetic lashes, its first (and only) product on Jan 21 on her Instagram Stories.

Both launches have been the talk of the town — at least on social media — but if you've been keeping up with the drama in the local blogosphere over the last few years, it'll come as no surprise that fellow influencers are picking sides: Sophie Willocq has been showing Plastic Cosmetics lots of love on social media while blogger Qiuqiu has been hyping up bestie Pxdkitty's MagLashes launch in her own Instagram Stories.

PHOTO: Instagram/xiaxue

But let's get on to what's important here — the product.

Magnetic false lashes aren't new, but they haven't been as widely available as traditional false lashes in Singapore — at least until now.

In contrast to traditional false lashes which rely on eyelash glue to adhere to the lash line, magnetic lashes use, well, magnets.

Some consist of top and bottom lash strips which 'sandwich' your natural eyelashes and lock together thanks to the magnets in the bands. Others — including MagLashes and Plastic Cosmetics' lashes — use a magnetic eyeliner which keeps the lash strip in place.

Magnetic lashes are a great alternative for those allergic to eyelash adhesives, or even those who simply don't want to deal with the mess that glue creates.

If you're one of those people who reuse falsies until they fall apart, you may also get more use out of magnetic lashes as they're easier to clean than traditional falsies.

Want to try magnetic lashes but can't decide? Here's how both brands stack up.

The MagLashes, sold on Rachell's online store, pixiepax, are $25 for one pair of magnetic lashes (reusable up to 30 times) and one eyeliner.

MagLashes are currently available for preorder and will arrive by the end of the month.

If the MagLashes aren't dramatic enough for you, you may want to go for Xiaxue's Plastic Cosmetics lashes, which come in four styles: Dolly, Glamorous, Natural, and Sultry.

Each set, which comes with three pairs of lashes and one eyeliner, retails at $49.90.

To receive the lashes by Chinese New Year, you would have had to order on Plastic Cosmetics' website by Jan 22.

But unfortunately, if you are hoping to get your hands on the Dolly, Natural and Sultry styles, they are currently sold out, barely a day after the launch.

