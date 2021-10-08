'Singapore landmark': The Penny Black bar ceases operations after 22 years, loyal customers reminisce about good times

Covid-19 restrictions over the past one and a half years have definitely taken a toll on the F&B industry — especially for nightlife establishments such as bars and pubs.

Unfortunately, another one bites the dust.

The Penny Black, a 22-year-old pub located at Boat Quay, has just announced that it will not be renewing its lease, citing the "landlord's lack of empathy" and "the ongoing Covid situation" as reasons for their closure.

Its last day of operations will be on Sunday, Oct 17.

The owner of the establishment, Björn Seegers, made the announcement on his LinkedIn on Friday, Oct 8.

Announcing the saddening news aside, he also took the opportunity to thank the loyal customers for their support in the past 22 years.

"This is a message of gratitude! Gratitude for all the magnificent people who made this pub more than just another F&B establishment, but an institution of community, relationships and [camaraderie]."

Named after the first postage stamp from the United Kingdom's Royal Mail, The Penny Black opened its doors in 1999. It is said to be the only English Public House in Singapore, and is a sponsor and homebar for many sports teams — Bucks Rugby and Netball Club, Gaelic Dragons, Newcastle Supporters' Club Singapore and the Playground Rivals Football Club.

Soon after Björn made the announcement, many loyal patrons of the pub filled the comments section with nostalgic messages, reminiscing on the good times they had at the establishment.

Address: 26/27 Boat Quay, Singapore 049817

