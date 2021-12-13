Singapore makes Miss Universe top 16 for first time in over 30 years

Some may think she's not "Singaporean enough", but Nandita Banna has done our country proud at this year's Miss Universe.

The 21-year-old undergrad from Singapore Management University made it into the top 16 list at the beauty pageant held in Israel on Monday (Dec 13). This is something that hasn't been accomplished in 34 years since 1987's Marion Nicole Teo.

When host Steve Harvey announced that she made the semi-finals, Nandita was visibly surprised but quickly regained her composure as she addressed the audience:

"I've been so grateful to have the opportunity to represent my country.

"It's been more than 30 years since Singapore has made it to the semi-finals so I'm so excited right now."

Following the announcement, social media was abuzz with messages for Nandita such as "We stan a queen who is concerned about sustainability" and "Definitely a huge milestone for Singapore. You did your best and we're so proud of you!".

In a glamourous display of #supportlocal during the preliminary rounds, she sashayed on stage in a blue gown "inspired by the waters off our sunny island" as well as a national costume designed by Frederick Lee featuring a graphic print by local artist Lee Xin Li.

While Harnaaz Sandhu from India was eventually crowned Miss Universe, Nandita has helped Singapore get back into the game and onto the world map.

