Singapore is most beautiful city in Asia, 11th most beautiful in the world

SINGAPORE - Singapore was recently named the 11th most beautiful city in the world, in a list of 50 cities compiled by Canada-based online travel agency Flight Network.

Topping the list is Paris, with New York and London in second and third place.

Singapore was the highest-ranked Asian city, followed by Tokyo in the 18th position and Hong Kong in 24th place. South-east Asian cities like Hanoi and Bangkok also made the list, coming in at 37th and 43rd respectively.

The results are based on the votes of more than a thousand travel journalists, bloggers and agencies all over the world.

They were asked to consider which cities had the best combination of natural and man-made beauty, the juxtaposition of nature and architecture, city culture and local weather.

Hence, a variety of diverse destinations are featured in the list, from the bustling streets of Dubai to Rome, the historic heart of Italy.

Prominent filming locations were also highlighted, such as the picturesque city of Dubrovnik, Croatia, whose ancient fortresses served as the backdrop for the popular television series Game Of Thrones (2011 to 2019).

The 15 most beautiful cities are:

1. Paris, France

2. New York, United States

3. London, United Kingdom

4. Venice, Italy

5. Vancouver, Canada

6. Barcelona, Spain

7. Cape Town, South Africa

8. San Francisco, United States

9. Sydney, Australia

10. Rome, Italy

11. Singapore

12. Lisbon, Portugal

13. Amsterdam, The Netherlands

14. Prague, Czech Republic

15. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.