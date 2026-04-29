Singapore's most scenic mailbox? Sentosa unveils picturesque posting station at Palawan Beach

Whether you enjoy mailing postcards to those you care about or simply love collecting them during your travels — here's some good news!

A new scenic posting box at Palawan Beach in Sentosa now allows visitors to purchase exclusive postcards and send personalised messages anywhere in the world.

This is part of efforts to create a new island ritual encouraging guests to slow down, savour the views, reflect on their experience, and create a tangible keepsake, said Sentosa Development Corporation and Singapore Post in a joint statement on Tuesday (April 28).

Visitors can purchase postcard kits at a vending machine in Palawan Beach, which overlooks the Southernmost Point of Continental Asia and Palawan Beach's suspension bridge.

The kits are available in three designs and come with an exclusive postcard, pen, as well as a stamp. Prices range from $5 to $7.

Also available at the vending machine is the Puzzle and Postcard Set: Singapore Story ($15.90).

This limited-edition series designed by Kelly Ser Atelier combines a puzzle activity with postcards featuring cheeky illustrations inspired by local heritage.

Visitors can choose to cross the bridge to the Southernmost Point of Continental Asia, where they can pen their messages while enjoying views of the South China Sea.

They can also mark their postcards with an embossed stamp only available at this location, before mailing them out at the scenic postbox — or even keeping them as a memento.

Those who wish to preorder and collect these postcard kits can also do so via the Sentosa website, where Sentosa Islander Members can enjoy discounts of up to 30 per cent.

The kits purchased online can be collected at any of the five ticketing counters located at Sentosa Station, Resorts World Sentosa, Imbiah Lookout, Sensoryscape and the Beach Station Enquiry Lounge.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaonecom