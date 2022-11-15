Singapore Motorshow 2023 to happen at Suntec City in January

After three years of silence, the Singapore Motorshow is back. The event will happen from Jan 12 to 15 at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Set to feature 24 automotive brands spread out across two levels of the convention halls, it will also see the return of the Russ Swift stunt show, a much-loved segment of the event.

Expect to see new and existing cars from Alpine, Audi, BMW, BYD, Citroen, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Lexus, Lotus, Mazda, Mercedes Benz, MG, Mini, Nissan, Peugeot, Polestar, Skoda, Subaru, Suzuki, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo. Plus, motorcycles from Ducati will also be on show.

MediaCorp artistes will also be making appearances and participating in activities and games throughout the four-day event.

While not a venue for important international premieres of new cars, Polestar will still be rolling out a new concept model at the event.

Electric and hybrid cars are set to form a big part of the 2023 show as Singapore moves towards a less pollutive transport system, though if you expect to score a great deal on a car purchase it's best to temper your expectations.

Sky-high COE prices have made scoring a "great deal" on a new car more difficult than ever, but if you look hard enough there's still a decent deal or two to be found.

At least, if you can score tickets to the Russ Swift Stunt Show, the kids will definitely be in for a good time. The record-holding British precision driver will be back to present a variety of iconic, electrifying stunts performed at daily shows.

Expect to see Swift parking, J-turns, donut moves, car dance routines, and more. Some fortunate visitors will stand the chance to be in the car with Russ Swift as he performs his stunts as well.

Tickets are available for purchase at Suntec Singapore Concourse L3, priced at $12 for preview tickets, $8 for general public tickets, and free of charge for children below 1.2 metres.

General public tickets will also be available for purchase on the Sistic website and app from Dec 1 onwards. An additional booking fee of $1.20 will be applicable for tickets purchased through the website or app.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.