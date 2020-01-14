Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'

Read also

I never realised when Ben's messages were the last thing I saw before I fell asleep and the first thing I saw when I woke up.

Kevin? He was there. We had a daughter who was mostly taken care of by his parents. We lived together albeit in our own worlds.

We did fight every now and then but I wouldn't exactly describe our marriage as turbulent. He spent most of his time watching tv or using his handphone. I spent most of my time trying to get him to spend time with me.

Probably the only thing that was still going strong was our sex life. Sometimes I felt like we were housemates, or friends with benefits. I felt as if we were merely using each other to fulfil our needs.

Our conversations, were never deep and exciting. It was a lot of him talking about himself, his job and his accomplishments. It was a lot of him telling me that there was a pile of laundry that I had yet to fold.

Not that I was losing it for him though. I loved him, more than anything in the world. But it takes two to tango and while I had no doubts that he loved me, he made close to no effort to showing me his love.

And there was Ben. Ben would notice when I was wearing a new dress, when I did my eyebrows, when I trimmed my hair - none of which Kevin ever noticed.

I started spending time with Ben outside the office. We would go for dinner or drinks occasionally. It started with us going out as a group. But everyone ceased to exist, for we were always lost in our own world filled with us teasing each other and making inside jokes.

I never realised when group outings became just him and me.

There were subtle signs that things were heading elsewhere. Like how comfortably his arm would be around my chair and how I was always seated next to him. And how we turned up as a pair for every party or dinner that our common friends invited us to.