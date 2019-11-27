Singapore mum shares: My newborn would vomit 30 times a day

It's perfectly normal for your baby to vomit after a feed. Don't worry - you're just too kan cheong or anxious.

That was what everyone told first-time mummy Geraldine Tan (not her real name) when her then two-month-old daughter kept vomiting everything she took in.

Born two months premature, little Kayla (not her real name) suffers from gastroesophageal reflux disease (Gerd), a condition more commonly associated with adults.

Like grown-ups, babies who suffer from Gerd feel pain and discomfort when food and gastric acid in the stomach backs up into the oesophagus.

"In the early days, everyone, including doctors, told me she was fine. They said I was overreacting because Kayla was my first child. But they didn't see what was happening at home," she recounts.

"It wasn't just normal spitting up. We're talking about projectile vomiting. On bad days, my baby would vomit up to 30 times a day, throwing up everything she took in - even water."

At first, Geraldine tried to cope with Kayla's constant spit-ups on her own. She kept several spare mattresses and bed sheets at home so she could easily swop one for another when Kayla vomited on them.

When they go out, they would have at least three sets of clothes for changing.

WORRIED THAT BABY WOULD CHOKE ON HER VOMIT

During that time, Geraldine hardly had a night of proper sleep. She was too worried that Kayla would choke on her own vomit.

Even with a domestic helper around, Geraldine almost worked herself to exhaustion caring for Kayla.