Singapore mum's traumatic childbirth story: Baby was born blue

Every mum longs to hear her newborn baby's first cry. But the birth of Michelle Kee's firstborn, Vera, was met with a deafening silence.

"My baby didn't even cry when the doctor tried giving her oxygen to help her breathe. I noticed her skin was all blue [from the lack of oxygen]," shares the first-time mother, 30, a nurse.

Having breathed in some meconium before birth, Vera was whisked away to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) even before Michelle could hold her.

Meconium is the sticky greenish black stool that a newborn baby first passes after birth. The faeces had entered Vera's airways and lungs.

Most babies pass their first stool in the first 24 hours after delivery, says Dr Joseph Manuel Gomez, head and senior consultant at NICU at KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

But some babies who experience stress before or during birth may pass meconium into the amniotic fluid before they are born, he adds.

Amniotic fluid is the clear, colourless liquid surrounding the baby in the womb.

The stress can also cause the unborn baby to produce gasping movements while in the womb or when she is about to be born, says Dr Gomez.

As a result, she may breathe in the contaminated amniotic fluid. This condition is known as meconium aspiration syndrome (MAS).

Michelle's first labour had seemed smooth sailing until the midwife broke her water bag during her final stage of labour, and discovered faeces in the amniotic fluid.

What happened next felt like a bad dream, shares Michelle.

Her uneventful 12-hour labour suddenly became a medical emergency.

As she struggled to push Baby out, Vera's heart rate plummeted, indicating that she was in distress. To speed up the birth process, the doctor used forceps.

"At that time, I didn't know that it was possible for an unborn baby to pass her first stool before she was born, and that it was a serious matter," says Michelle.