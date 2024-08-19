Singapore named one of the noisiest cities in the world, according to survey

The sounds of a city are what gives it character.

But there are some places that are noisier than others.

It seems that Singapore is among the top 10 loudest cities in the world, according to a survey by US online language-learning platform Preply, coming in at ninth place.

At the top of the list are Paris, New York City and Hong Kong.

Other Asian cities mentioned are Tokyo at eighth place and Seoul at 10th.

To form this ranking, Preply created a seedlist of major cities around the world and ranked them based on metrics such as noise pollution levels, population density and even the number of attraction reviews mentioning "noisy" and "loud".

The average time spent in traffic is a factor as well, with the survey stating that people here spend 41 minutes in traffic.

The survey also states that Singapore's population density is at 11,000 people per square kilometre. Though a quick check on SingStat shows it at 8,058 people per square kilometre as of 2023.

According to the study, these metrics were derived from sources such as nomadlist.com, numbeo.com and tripadvisor.co.uk.

On the other end of the spectrum, the survey ranks Frankfurt, Munich and Amsterdam as the quietest cities.

Only one Asian city has made it onto this list — Kyoto.

