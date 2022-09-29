Singapore now has 1 of 40 BAC Mono Rs in the world

Singapore is now home to one unit of the BAC Mono R supercar, out of 40 cars worldwide.

The British car manufacturer, whose full name is Briggs Automotive Company, first created the Mono back in 2011, a single-seat road-legal sports car.

The Mono R is priced at $300,000 without COE, but as of now, there is still no news if the BAC Mono R will be certified road-legal for Singapore.

PHOTO: CarBuyer/Jay Tee

"The layout of the car is actually inspired by motorsport, and it's only about the driving experience.

"We wanted to design a car that had a singularity of purpose without any compromises whatsoever, that's why it's very logical the car has one seat and the Formula One style layout", said Neill Briggs, founding director of BAC.

Neill Briggs, founding director of BAC.

PHOTO: CarBuyer/Jay Tee

Its manual, six-speed sequential gearbox, powers a 2.5-litre Mountune engine that produces a maximum power of 342 bhp and 330 Nm of torque, and 0 to 100km/h takes 2.5 seconds.

PHOTO: CarBuyer/Jay Tee

The Mono R measures at 4,007mm long, 1,836mm wide and 1,085mm high.

It is also the first production car in the world to incorporate graphene in its panels, contributing to a kerb weight of just 555kg.

PHOTO: CarBuyer/Jay Tee

Interior-wise, the single seat is made-to-measure to the driver's body, providing optimum connection to the car. The steering wheel is also moulded to the driver's hands, which gives an unparalleled connection between car and driver.

PHOTO: CarBuyer/Jay Tee

BAC's Mono R aims to capture the attention of high-net-worth individuals, car collectors, and performance enthusiasts.

It has also attracted a notable celebrity clientele, with the likes of Gordon Ramsay, Deadmau5, and Kanye West all had bought a unit each.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.