Singapore Oceanarium, formerly S.E.A Aquarium, to open on July 23 with expanded experiences and research centre

The former S.E.A Aquarium located at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) is coming back after nearly three months of closure for renovation works — this time as the new Singapore Oceanarium.

Slated to open to the public on July 23, the new attraction will be three times larger than its predecessor — with 22 immersive experience zones allowing guests to explore marine life across various depths and time, announced RWS on Monday (May 26).

Some examples include Ocean Wonders — a thematic zone that houses thousands of moon jellies (a type of jellyfish) and Singapore's Coast — a mangrove-inspired zone with interactive habitats that highlight our nation's local biodiversity.

Over at Ancient Waters and Conquering Land, visitors can explore the evolution of some of these marine creatures with life-sized prehistoric animals and living fossils.

Another highlight is Open Ocean — a 36m-wide viewing panel where Reef Manta Rays and Zebra Sharks swim freely among other marine life.

As for F&B and retail options, there's Explorer's Nook — a themed cafe with light bites, pastries and trinkets inspired by aquatic life, as well as Singapore Oceanarium Store — where shoppers can find a selection of ocean-inspired apparel, books and other souvenirs created by sustainable brands.

There will also be seasonal pop-ups and capsule collections happening at the store.

Not just an attraction

In addition to being a recreational attraction, Singapore Oceanarium is also an institute dedicated to the education, research and conservation of underwater life — being accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and holding membership in the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums and Southeast Asian Zoo and Aquarium Association.

The institute has also partnered with the National University of Singapore (NUS) for a five-year applied research collaboration and Nanyang Technological University's (NTU) Earth Observatory of Singapore for a two-year research collaboration on climate resilience and marine conservation.

In fact, there's even a Research and Learning Centre located right next to the oceanarium.

Some facilities at the centre include immersive learning labs, collaborative workspaces, seminar rooms and a rooftop event space for scientists and researchers to conduct research and drive marine science outreach.

According to Lam Xue Ying, vice president of the Singapore Oceanarium, the transition from the former S.E.A Aquarium to the new oceanarium-cum-institute has been "years in the making".

She said: "We are dedicated to inspiring a new generation of ocean stewards by taking ocean education and interactive storytelling to the next level, through naturalistic habitats and immersive technology.

"Supported by academic partnerships, international accreditations and memberships, as well as our new Research and Learning Centre, we're furthering our commitment to marine conservation, research and education."

According to RWS, details on ticket prices and programmes for Singapore Oceanarium will be released soon.

