Singapore or Malaysia? Chef Bob reveals the best nasi lemak he has tasted

Nasi lemak is a beloved dish in both Singapore and Malaysia.

But when it comes to declaring the best version of this regional classic, it gets tricky with opinions often being fiercely contested.

Last Friday (Feb 7), local chef and TV personality Chef Bob took to Instagram to share his views on where to get the best nasi lemak.

Before naming his top pick, he prefaced his opinion by mentioning that "taste is subjective".

"Singapore, I'm so sorry. The best nasi lemak I've ever tasted is here in Wanjo," Chef Bob admitted.

The celebrity chef had high praise for Nasi Lemak Wanjo Kampung Baru, an eatery located in the heart of Kuala Lumpur.

He visited the famous nasi lemak joint past the typical dinner eating hours, at 10.30pm, and there were still customers streaming in.

So, what was the winning formula?

One scoop of the fragrant and fluffy coconut rice and Chef Bob was hooked.

Nasi Lemak Wanjo Kampung Baru also serves up sambal that's the "perfect balance" of spiciness, saltiness, sweetness and acidity, according to Chef Bob.

He noted that his accompanying dishes — homemade bergedil (fried potato patty), paru goreng (fried beef lung) and sambal cockles — "enhanced" his plate of nasi lemak.

In fact, he was particularly impressed by the bergedil.

"Look at the potato chunks!" the in-video caption read.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Chef Bob emphasised the importance of rice and sambal in a standout nasi lemak, mentioning that sambal has to have a "pungent aroma" from either belachan or ikan bilis.

He added: "Sambal differs between vendors but for me. The consistency has to be thick."

As for his favourite nasi lemak spot in Singapore, he pointed us to D'Authentic Nasi Lemak in Marine Parade.

In the comments section, netizens shared their recommendation on where to get top-quality nasi lemak.

"Since when is nasi lemak from Singapore delicious?" a user asked.

A fellow netizen, presumably from Singapore, took the self-deprecating route.

"Why need to apologise, chef? We all know Malaysia makes better food than us," they wrote.

One user cut through the debate with their preference.

"I beg to differ, chef. My mum's nasi lemak is the best!"

Nasi Lemak Wanjo Kampung Baru first opened in 1963 and has earned a cult following over the decades, according to Chef Bob.

It's cafeteria-style ordering system is more associated with nasi padang outlets, but this means customers can get their plate of coconut rice with a variety of accompanying dishes such as beef rendang and sambal squid among others.

