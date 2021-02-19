Singapore photographer wants to show the diversity in the Asian community

For 26-year-old fashion photographer Hidhir Badaruddin, winning the Getty Images’ Creative Bursary grant (and the top prize, no less) is the apex of his career - so far.

The recent graduate from London College of Fashion is the first Singaporean to receive this honour, securing a grant worth US$10,000 (S$13,27) and beating 250 applicants worldwide.

What secure Hidhir this coveted grant: his photo series "Younglawa", which explores his vision for a new generation of Asian masculinity, and has been recognised by cult publications like The Face, Dazed and Vice UK.

We spoke with the talented creative (who is in London currently) about his award-winning work, his vision and making photography an inclusive medium.