Singapore primary school Telegram groups for parents to join in 2022

It's that time of year again when many parents have just enrolled their kids into the first year of primary school or are planning ahead for them to enter Primary 1 next year.
Looking for Telegram groups for Primary 1 enrolment? We have created almost 200 Telegram groups for you to join. Each primary school has its own Telegram group, so you can connect with parents who will be in the same intake as you! You don't have to face this daunting milestone alone.
This is a comprehensive list of Primary 1 enrolment Telegram groups for 2023 from A to Z. Scroll down to find your child's school to join the group:
Singapore 2023 Primary 1 enrolment Telegram groups
|School
|Telegram Group Name
|Telegram Group Link Name
|Admiralty Primary School
|Admiralty Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/admiraltyps2023
|Ahmad Ibrahim Primary School
|AIPS - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/aips2023
|Ai Tong Primary School
|ATPS - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/atps2023
|Alexandra Primary School
|Alexandra Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/alexandraps2023
|Anchor Green Primary School
|AGPS - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/agps2023
|Anderson Primary School
|Anderson Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/andersonps2023
|Ang Mo Kio Primary School
|AMKPS - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/amkps2023
|Anglo-Chinese (Junior)
|Anglo-Chinese (Junior) PS - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/acsj2023
|Anglo-Chinese (Primary)
|Anglo-Chinese (Primary) PS - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/acsp2023
|Angsana Primary School
|Angsana Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/ansp2023
|Beacon Primary School
|Beacon Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/beaconps2023
|Bedok Green Primary School
|BGPS - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/bedokgreenps2023
|Bendemeer Primary School
|Bendemeer Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/bendemeerps2023
|Blangah Rise Primary School
|Blangah Rise (BRPS) - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/brps2023
|Boon Lay Garden Primary School
|BLGPS - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/blgs2023
|Bukit Panjang Primary School
|Bukit Panjang (BPPS) - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/bpps2023
|Bukit Timah Primary School
|Bukit Timah (BTPS) - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/btps2023
|Bukit View Primary School
|Bukit View (BVPS) - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/bvps2023
|Canberra Primary School
|Canberra Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/canberraps2023
|Canossa Catholic Primary School
|Canossa Catholic (CCPS) - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/ccps2023
|Cantonment Primary School
|Cantonment Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/cantonmentps2023
|Casuarina Primary School
|Casuarina Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/casuarinaps2023
|Catholic High Primary School
|Catholic High (CHPS) - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/chps2023
|Cedar Primary School
|Cedar Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/cedarps2023
|Changkat Primary School
|Changkat Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/changkat2023
|CHIJ (Katong)
|CHIJ (Katong) PS - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/chijkatongps
|CHIJ (Kellock)
|CHIJ (Kellock) PS - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/chijkellockps2023
|CHIJ Our Lady of Good Counsel
|CHIJ OLGC PS - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/chijolgcps2023
|CHIJ Our Lady of The Nativity
|CHIJ OLTN PS - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/chijoltnps2023
|CHIJ Our Lady Queen of Peace
|CHIJ OLQP PS - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/chijolqpps2023
|CHIJ (Toa Payoh)
|CHIJ (Toa Payoh) PS - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/chijtoapayohps2023
|CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls’
|CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls’
|https://t.me/chijstnicholasgirlsps2023
|Chongfu Primary School
|Chongfu Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/chongfups2023
|Chongzheng Primary School
|Chongzheng Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/chongzheng2023
|Chua Chu Kang Primary School
|Chua Chu Kang (CCKPS) - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/cckps2023
|Clementi Primary School
|Clementi Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/clementips2023
|Compassvale Primary School
|Compassvale Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/compassvaleps2023
|Concord Primary School
|Concord Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/concordps2023
|Corporation Primary School
|Corporation Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/corporationps2023
|Damai Primary School
|Damai Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/damaips2023
|Dazhong Primary School
|Dazhong Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/dazhongps2023
|De La Salle Primary School
|De La Salle Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/dlsps2023
|East Spring Primary School
|East Spring (ESPS) - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/eastspringps2023
|Edgefield Primary School
|Edgefield Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/edgefieledps2023
|Elias Park Primary School
|Elias Park (EPPS) - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/eliasparkps2023
|Endeavour Primary School
|Endeavour Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/endeavourps2023
|Evergreen Primary School
|Evergreen Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/evergreenps2023
|Fairfield Methodist Primary School
|Fairfield Methodist (FMPS) - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/fmps2023
|Farrer Park Primary School
|Farrer Park (FPPS) - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/farrerparkps2023
|Fengshan Primary School
|Fengshan Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/fengshanps2023
|Fern Green Primary School
|Fern Green (FGPS) - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/ferngreenps2023
|Fernvale Primary School
|Fernvale Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/fernvaleps2023
|First Toa Payoh Primary School
|First Tao Payoh (FTPPS) - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/ftpps2023
|Frontier Primary School
|Frontier Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/fronteirps2023
|Fuchun Primary School
|Fuchun Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/fuchunps2023
|Fuhua Primary School
|Fuhua Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/fuhuaps2023
|Gan Eng Seng Primary School
|Gan Eng Seng (GESPS) - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/gesps2023
|Geylang Methodist Primary School
|Geylang Methodist (GMPS) - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/geylangmps2023
|Gongshang Primary School
|Gongshang Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/gongshnagps2023
|Greendale Primary School
|Greendale Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/greendaleps2023
|Greenridge Primary School
|Greenridge Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/greenridgeps2023
|Greenwood Primary School
|Greenwood Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/greenwoodps2023
|Haig Girls’ Primary School
|Haig Girls' (HGPS) - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/hgps2023
|Henry Park Primary School
|Henry Park (HPPS) - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/henryparkps2023
|Holy Innocents’ Primary School
|Holy Innocents' (HIPS) - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/hips2023
|Hong Wen Primary School
|Hong Wen Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/hongwenps2023
|Horizon Primary School
|Horizon Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/horizonps2023
|Hougang Primary School
|Hougang Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/hougangps2023
|Huamin Primary School
|Huamin Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/huaminps2023
|Innova Primary School
|Innova Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/innovaps2023
|Jiemin Primary School
|Jiemin Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/jieminps2023
|Jing Shan Primary School
|Jing Shan Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/jingsanps2023
|Junyuan Primary School
|Junyuan Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/junyuanps2023
|Jurong Primary School
|Jurong Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/jurongps2023
|Jurong West Primary School
|Jurong West Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/jurongwestps2023
|Keming Primary School
|Keming Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/kemingps2023
|Kheng Cheng Primary School
|Kheng Cheng (KCPS) - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/khengcheng2023
|Kong Hwa Primary School
|Kong Hwa Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/konghwaps2023
|Kranji Primary School
|Kranji Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/kranjips2023
|Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School
|KCPPS - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/kcpps2023
|Lakeside Primary School
|Lakeside Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/lakesideps2023
|Lianhua Primary School
|Lianhua Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/lianhuaps2023
|Maha Bodhi Primary School
|MBPS - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/mahabodhips2023
|Maris Stella High
|Maris Stella High (MSH) - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/mshps2023
|Marsiling Primary School
|Marsiling Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/marsilingps2023
|Marymount Convent Primary School
|Marymount Convent (MCPS) - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/mcps2023
|Mayflower Primary School
|Mayflower Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/mayflowerps2023
|Mee Toh Primary School
|Mee Toh Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/meetohps2023
|Meridian Primary School
|Meridian Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/meridianps2023
|Methodist Girls’ Primary School
|Methodist Girls’ (MGPS) - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/mgps2023
|Montfort Junior Primary School
|Montfort Junior (MJPS) - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/mjps2023
|Nan Chiau Primary School
|Nan Chiau (NCPS) - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/ncps2023
|Nan Hua Primary School
|Nan Hua Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/nanhuaps2023
|Nanyang Primary School
|Nanyang Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/nanyangps2023
|Naval Base Primary School
|Naval Base (NBPS) - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/navalbaseps2023
|New Town Primary School
|New Town Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/newtownps2023
|Ngee Ann Primary School
|Ngee Ann Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/ngeeannps2023
|Northshore Primary School
|Northshore Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/northshoreps2023
|North Spring Primary School
|North Spring Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/northspringps2023
|North View Primary School
|North View Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/northviewps2023
|North Vista Primary School
|North Vista Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/northvistaps2023
|Northland Primary School
|Northland Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/northlandps2023
|Northoaks Primary School
|Northoaks Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/northoaksps2023
|Oasis Primary School
|Oasis Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/oasisps2023
|Opera Estate Primary School
|Opera Estate (OEPS) - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/oeps2023
|Palm View Primary School
|Palm View Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/palmviewsps2023
|Park View Primary School
|Park View Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/parkviewps2023
|Pasir Ris Primary School
|Pasir Ris Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/pasirrisps2023
|Paya Lebar Methodist Girls’
|PLMGPS - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/plmggps2023
|Pei Chun Public Primary School
|PCPPS - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/pcpps2023
|Pei Hwa Presbyterian
|PHPPS - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/phpps2023
|Pei Tong Primary School
|Pei Tong Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/peitongps2023
|Peiying Primary School
|Peiying Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/peiyingps2023
|Poi Ching Primary School
|Poi Ching Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/poichingps2023
|Princess Elizabeth Primary School
|Princess Elizabeth (PEPS) - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/peps2023
|Punggol Cove Primary School
|Punggol Cove (PCPS) - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/pcps2023
|Punggol Green Primary School
|Punggol Green (PGPS) - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/pgps2023
|Punggol Primary School
|Punggol Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/punggolps2023
|Punggol View Primary School
|Punggol View (PVPS) - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/pvps2023
|Qifa Primary School
|Qifa Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/qifaps2023
|Qihua Primary School
|Qihua Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/qihuaps2023
|Queenstown Primary School
|Queenstown Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/queenstownps2023
|Radin Mas Primary School
|Radin Mas Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/radinmasps2023
|Raffles Girls’ Primary School
|RGPS - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/rafflesgirlsps2023
|Red Swastika Primary School
|Red Swastika (RSPS) - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/rsps2023
|River Valley Primary School
|River Valley (RVPS) - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/rvps2023
|Riverside Primary School
|Riverside Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/riversideps2023
|Rivervale Primary School
|Rivervale Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/rivervaleps2023
|Rosyth Primary School
|Rosyth Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/rosythps2023
|Rulang Primary School
|Rulang Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/rulangps2023
|Sembawang Primary School
|Sembawang Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/sembawangps2023
|Seng Kang Primary School
|Seng Kang Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/sengkangps2023
|Sengkang Green Primary School
|Sengkang Green (SGPS) - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/sgps2023
|Shuqun Primary School
|Shuqun Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/shuqunps2023
|Si Ling Primary School
|Si Ling Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/silingps2023
|Singapore Chinese Girls’ Primary School
|SCGPS - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/scgps2023
|South View Primary School
|SVPS - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/Svps2023
|Springdale Primary School
|Springdale Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/springdaleps2023
|St. Andrew’s Junior Primary School
|SAJPS - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/sajps2023
|St. Anthony’s Canossian Primary School
|SACPS - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/sacps2023
|St. Anthony’s Primary School
|St. Anthony’s Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/stanthonyps2023
|St. Gabriel’s Primary School
|St. Gabriel’s Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/stgabrielps2023
|St. Hilda’s Primary School
|St. Hilda’s Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/sthildaps2023
|St. Joseph’s Institution Junior Primary School
|SJIJPS - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/sjijps2023
|St. Margaret’s Primary School
|St. Margaret’s Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/stmargaretps2023
|St. Stephen’s Primary School
|St. Stephen’s Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/ststephen2023
|Tampines North Primary School
|Tampines North (TNPS) - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/tnps2023
|Tampines Primary School
|Tampines Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/tampinesps2023
|Tanjong Katong Primary School
|Tanjong Katong (TKPS) - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/tkps2023
|Tao Nan Primary School
|Tao Nan Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/taonanps2023
|Teck Ghee Primary School
|Teck Ghee Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/teckgheeps2023
|Teck Whye Primary School
|Teck Whye Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/techwhyeps2023
|Telok Kurau Primary School
|Telok Kurau Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/telokkuraups2023
|Temasek Primary School
|Temasek Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/temasekps2023
|Townsville Primary School
|Townsville Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/townsvilleps2023
|Unity Primary School
|Unity Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/unityps2023
|Waterway Primary School
|Waterway Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/waterwayps2023
|Wellington Primary School
|Wellington Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/wellingtonps2023
|West Grove Primary School
|West Grove Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/westgroveps2023
|West Spring Primary School
|West Spring Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/westspringps2023
|West View Primary School
|West View Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/westviewps2023
|Westwood Primary School
|Westwood Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/westwoodps2023
|White Sands Primary School
|White Sands Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/whitesandsps2023
|Woodgrove Primary School
|Woodgrove Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/woodgroveps2023
|Woodlands Primary School
|Woodlands Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/woodlandsps2023
|Woodlands Ring Primary School
|Woodlands Ring Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/woodlandringps2023
|Xinghua Primary School
|Xinghua Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/xinghuaps2023
|Xingnan Primary School
|Xingnan Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/xingnanps2023
|Xinmin Primary School
|Xinmin Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/xinminps2023
|Xishan Primary School
|Xishan Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/xishanps2023
|Yangzheng Primary School
|Yangzheng Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/yangzhengps2023
|Yew Tee Primary School
|Yew Tee Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/yewteeps2023
|Yio Chu Kang Primary School
|YCKPS - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/yiochukangps2023
|Yishun Primary School
|Yishun Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/yishunps2023
|Yu Neng Primary School
|Yu Neng Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/yunengps2023
|Yuhua Primary School
|Yuhua Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/yuhuaps2023
|Yumin Primary School
|Yumin Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/yuminps2023
|Zhangde Primary School
|Zhangde Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/zhangdeps2023
|Zhenghua Primary School
|Zhenghua Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/zhenghuaps2023
|Zhonghua Primary School
|Zhonghua Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/zhonghuaps2023
|Valour Primary School
|Valour Primary School - P1 2023 intake
|https://t.me/valourps2023
This article was first published in theAsianparent.