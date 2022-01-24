Singapore primary school Telegram groups for parents to join in 2022

Sarah Voon
theAsianparent
It's that time of year again when many parents have just enrolled their kids into the first year of primary school or are planning ahead for them to enter Primary 1 next year.

Looking for Telegram groups for Primary 1 enrolment? We have created almost 200 Telegram groups for you to join. Each primary school has its own Telegram group, so you can connect with parents who will be in the same intake as you! You don't have to face this daunting milestone alone.

This is a comprehensive list of Primary 1 enrolment Telegram groups for 2023 from A to Z. Scroll down to find your child's school to join the group:

Singapore 2023 Primary 1 enrolment Telegram groups

School Telegram Group Name  Telegram Group Link Name
Admiralty Primary School Admiralty Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/admiraltyps2023
Ahmad Ibrahim Primary School AIPS - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/aips2023
Ai Tong Primary School ATPS - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/atps2023
Alexandra Primary School Alexandra Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/alexandraps2023
Anchor Green Primary School AGPS - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/agps2023
Anderson Primary School Anderson Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/andersonps2023
Ang Mo Kio Primary School AMKPS - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/amkps2023
Anglo-Chinese (Junior) Anglo-Chinese (Junior) PS - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/acsj2023
Anglo-Chinese (Primary) Anglo-Chinese (Primary) PS - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/acsp2023
Angsana Primary School Angsana Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/ansp2023
Beacon Primary School Beacon Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/beaconps2023
Bedok Green Primary School BGPS - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/bedokgreenps2023
Bendemeer Primary School Bendemeer Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/bendemeerps2023
Blangah Rise Primary School Blangah Rise (BRPS) - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/brps2023
Boon Lay Garden Primary School BLGPS - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/blgs2023
Bukit Panjang Primary School Bukit Panjang (BPPS) - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/bpps2023
Bukit Timah Primary School Bukit Timah (BTPS) - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/btps2023
Bukit View Primary School Bukit View (BVPS) - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/bvps2023
Canberra Primary School Canberra Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/canberraps2023
Canossa Catholic Primary School Canossa Catholic (CCPS) - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/ccps2023
Cantonment Primary School Cantonment Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/cantonmentps2023
Casuarina Primary School Casuarina Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/casuarinaps2023
Catholic High Primary School Catholic High (CHPS) - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/chps2023
Cedar Primary School Cedar Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/cedarps2023
Changkat Primary School Changkat Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/changkat2023
CHIJ (Katong) CHIJ (Katong) PS - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/chijkatongps
CHIJ (Kellock) CHIJ (Kellock) PS - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/chijkellockps2023
CHIJ Our Lady of Good Counsel CHIJ OLGC PS - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/chijolgcps2023
CHIJ Our Lady of The Nativity CHIJ OLTN PS - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/chijoltnps2023
CHIJ Our Lady Queen of Peace CHIJ OLQP PS - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/chijolqpps2023
CHIJ (Toa Payoh) CHIJ (Toa Payoh) PS - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/chijtoapayohps2023
CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls’ CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls’ https://t.me/chijstnicholasgirlsps2023
Chongfu Primary School Chongfu Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/chongfups2023
Chongzheng Primary School Chongzheng Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/chongzheng2023
Chua Chu Kang Primary School Chua Chu Kang (CCKPS) - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/cckps2023
Clementi Primary School Clementi Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/clementips2023
Compassvale Primary School Compassvale Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/compassvaleps2023
Concord Primary School Concord Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/concordps2023
Corporation Primary School Corporation Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/corporationps2023
Damai Primary School Damai Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/damaips2023
Dazhong Primary School Dazhong Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/dazhongps2023
De La Salle Primary School De La Salle Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/dlsps2023
East Spring Primary School East Spring (ESPS) - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/eastspringps2023
Edgefield Primary School Edgefield Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/edgefieledps2023
Elias Park Primary School Elias Park (EPPS) - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/eliasparkps2023
Endeavour Primary School Endeavour Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/endeavourps2023
Evergreen Primary School Evergreen Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/evergreenps2023
Fairfield Methodist Primary School Fairfield Methodist (FMPS) - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/fmps2023
Farrer Park Primary School Farrer Park (FPPS) - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/farrerparkps2023
Fengshan Primary School Fengshan Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/fengshanps2023
Fern Green Primary School Fern Green (FGPS) - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/ferngreenps2023
Fernvale Primary School Fernvale Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/fernvaleps2023
First Toa Payoh Primary School First Tao Payoh (FTPPS) - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/ftpps2023
Frontier Primary School Frontier Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/fronteirps2023
Fuchun Primary School Fuchun Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/fuchunps2023
Fuhua Primary School Fuhua Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/fuhuaps2023
Gan Eng Seng Primary School Gan Eng Seng (GESPS) - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/gesps2023
Geylang Methodist Primary School Geylang Methodist (GMPS) - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/geylangmps2023
Gongshang Primary School Gongshang Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/gongshnagps2023
Greendale Primary School Greendale Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/greendaleps2023
Greenridge Primary School Greenridge Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/greenridgeps2023
Greenwood Primary School Greenwood Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/greenwoodps2023
Haig Girls’ Primary School Haig Girls' (HGPS) - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/hgps2023
Henry Park Primary School Henry Park (HPPS) - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/henryparkps2023
Holy Innocents’ Primary School Holy Innocents' (HIPS) - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/hips2023
Hong Wen Primary School Hong Wen Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/hongwenps2023
Horizon Primary School Horizon Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/horizonps2023
Hougang Primary School Hougang Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/hougangps2023
Huamin Primary School Huamin Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/huaminps2023
Innova Primary School Innova Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/innovaps2023
Jiemin Primary School Jiemin Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/jieminps2023
Jing Shan Primary School Jing Shan Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/jingsanps2023
Junyuan Primary School Junyuan Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/junyuanps2023
Jurong Primary School Jurong Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/jurongps2023
Jurong West Primary School Jurong West Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/jurongwestps2023
Keming Primary School Keming Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/kemingps2023
Kheng Cheng Primary School Kheng Cheng (KCPS) - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/khengcheng2023
Kong Hwa Primary School Kong Hwa Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/konghwaps2023
Kranji Primary School Kranji Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/kranjips2023
Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School KCPPS - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/kcpps2023
Lakeside Primary School Lakeside Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/lakesideps2023
Lianhua Primary School Lianhua Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/lianhuaps2023
Maha Bodhi Primary School MBPS - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/mahabodhips2023
Maris Stella High Maris Stella High (MSH) - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/mshps2023
Marsiling Primary School Marsiling Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/marsilingps2023
Marymount Convent Primary School Marymount Convent (MCPS) - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/mcps2023
Mayflower Primary School Mayflower Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/mayflowerps2023
Mee Toh Primary School Mee Toh Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/meetohps2023
Meridian Primary School Meridian Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/meridianps2023
Methodist Girls’ Primary School Methodist Girls’ (MGPS) - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/mgps2023
Montfort Junior Primary School Montfort Junior (MJPS) - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/mjps2023
Nan Chiau Primary School Nan Chiau (NCPS) - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/ncps2023
Nan Hua Primary School Nan Hua Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/nanhuaps2023
Nanyang Primary School Nanyang Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/nanyangps2023
Naval Base Primary School Naval Base (NBPS) - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/navalbaseps2023
New Town Primary School New Town Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/newtownps2023
Ngee Ann Primary School Ngee Ann Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/ngeeannps2023
Northshore Primary School Northshore Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/northshoreps2023
North Spring Primary School North Spring Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/northspringps2023
North View Primary School North View Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/northviewps2023
North Vista Primary School North Vista Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/northvistaps2023
Northland Primary School Northland Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/northlandps2023
Northoaks Primary School Northoaks Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/northoaksps2023
Oasis Primary School Oasis Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/oasisps2023
Opera Estate Primary School Opera Estate (OEPS) - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/oeps2023
Palm View Primary School Palm View Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/palmviewsps2023
Park View Primary School Park View Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/parkviewps2023
Pasir Ris Primary School Pasir Ris Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/pasirrisps2023
Paya Lebar Methodist Girls’ PLMGPS - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/plmggps2023
Pei Chun Public Primary School PCPPS - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/pcpps2023
Pei Hwa Presbyterian PHPPS - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/phpps2023
Pei Tong Primary School Pei Tong Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/peitongps2023
Peiying Primary School Peiying Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/peiyingps2023
Poi Ching Primary School Poi Ching Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/poichingps2023
Princess Elizabeth Primary School Princess Elizabeth (PEPS) - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/peps2023
Punggol Cove Primary School Punggol Cove (PCPS) - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/pcps2023
Punggol Green Primary School Punggol Green (PGPS) - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/pgps2023
Punggol Primary School Punggol Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/punggolps2023
Punggol View Primary School Punggol View (PVPS) - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/pvps2023
Qifa Primary School Qifa Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/qifaps2023
Qihua Primary School Qihua Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/qihuaps2023
Queenstown Primary School Queenstown Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/queenstownps2023
Radin Mas Primary School Radin Mas Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/radinmasps2023
Raffles Girls’ Primary School RGPS - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/rafflesgirlsps2023
Red Swastika Primary School Red Swastika (RSPS) - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/rsps2023
River Valley Primary School River Valley (RVPS) - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/rvps2023
Riverside Primary School Riverside Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/riversideps2023
Rivervale Primary School Rivervale Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/rivervaleps2023
Rosyth Primary School Rosyth Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/rosythps2023
Rulang Primary School Rulang Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/rulangps2023
Sembawang Primary School Sembawang Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/sembawangps2023
Seng Kang Primary School Seng Kang Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/sengkangps2023
Sengkang Green Primary School Sengkang Green (SGPS) - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/sgps2023
Shuqun Primary School Shuqun Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/shuqunps2023
Si Ling Primary School Si Ling Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/silingps2023
Singapore Chinese Girls’ Primary School SCGPS - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/scgps2023
South View Primary School SVPS - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/Svps2023
Springdale Primary School Springdale Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/springdaleps2023
St. Andrew’s Junior Primary School SAJPS - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/sajps2023
St. Anthony’s Canossian Primary School SACPS - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/sacps2023
St. Anthony’s Primary School St. Anthony’s Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/stanthonyps2023
St. Gabriel’s Primary School St. Gabriel’s Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/stgabrielps2023
St. Hilda’s Primary School St. Hilda’s Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/sthildaps2023
St. Joseph’s Institution Junior Primary School SJIJPS - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/sjijps2023
St. Margaret’s Primary School St. Margaret’s Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/stmargaretps2023
St. Stephen’s Primary School St. Stephen’s Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/ststephen2023
Tampines North Primary School Tampines North (TNPS) - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/tnps2023
Tampines Primary School Tampines Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/tampinesps2023
Tanjong Katong Primary School Tanjong Katong (TKPS) - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/tkps2023
Tao Nan Primary School Tao Nan Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/taonanps2023
Teck Ghee Primary School Teck Ghee Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/teckgheeps2023
Teck Whye Primary School Teck Whye Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/techwhyeps2023
Telok Kurau Primary School Telok Kurau Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/telokkuraups2023
Temasek Primary School Temasek Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/temasekps2023
Townsville Primary School Townsville Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/townsvilleps2023
Unity Primary School Unity Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/unityps2023
Waterway Primary School Waterway Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/waterwayps2023
Wellington Primary School Wellington Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/wellingtonps2023
West Grove Primary School West Grove Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/westgroveps2023
West Spring Primary School West Spring Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/westspringps2023
West View Primary School West View Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/westviewps2023
Westwood Primary School Westwood Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/westwoodps2023
White Sands Primary School White Sands Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/whitesandsps2023
Woodgrove Primary School Woodgrove Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/woodgroveps2023
Woodlands Primary School Woodlands Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/woodlandsps2023
Woodlands Ring Primary School Woodlands Ring Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/woodlandringps2023
Xinghua Primary School Xinghua Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/xinghuaps2023
Xingnan Primary School Xingnan Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/xingnanps2023
Xinmin Primary School Xinmin Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/xinminps2023
Xishan Primary School Xishan Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/xishanps2023
Yangzheng Primary School Yangzheng Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/yangzhengps2023
Yew Tee Primary School Yew Tee Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/yewteeps2023
Yio Chu Kang Primary School YCKPS - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/yiochukangps2023
Yishun Primary School Yishun Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/yishunps2023
Yu Neng Primary School Yu Neng Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/yunengps2023
Yuhua Primary School Yuhua Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/yuhuaps2023
Yumin Primary School Yumin Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/yuminps2023
Zhangde Primary School Zhangde Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/zhangdeps2023
Zhenghua Primary School Zhenghua Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/zhenghuaps2023
Zhonghua Primary School Zhonghua Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/zhonghuaps2023
Valour Primary School Valour Primary School - P1 2023 intake https://t.me/valourps2023

