Singapore ranked the safest city for tourists, according to Forbes Advisor

For travellers, safety has to be one of the most crucial factors to consider before choosing a destination.

According to Forbes Advisor, Singapore takes the top spot as the safest city for tourists.

The study, conducted by the global platform on personal finances, came to this conclusion after comparing 60 international cities across seven key metrics such as natural disaster and crime risks.

In Singapore, incidents such as typhoons, earthquakes or floods range from unheard of to uncommon.

Because of that, we rank lowest when it comes to natural disaster s risks.

Singapore scores second lowest for health security risks and infrastructure security risks, reflecting the quality of the city's healthcare and infrastructure.

Another notable point is Singapore's low digital security risk. This translates to the ability for citizens to roam the internet without fear of privacy violations, identity theft and online attacks.

Other cities with good overall scores include Tokyo and Toronto, with the two cities taking the second and third spot respectively.

Two other Asian cities in the top 10 are Seoul (seventh) and Osaka (eighth).

Based on the study, the most risky city for tourists is Caracas in Venezuela.

The capital of Venezuela ranks highest among all 60 cities for both crime risk and health security risk.

Closer to home, these cities are ranked among the riskiest for tourists: Karachi (second), Yangon (third) and Manila (fifth).

