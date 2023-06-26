Singapore to receive the Polestar 2 BST edition 230

As the name suggests, only 230 units of the second limited-edition version of the Polestar two will be made - and Singapore will receive some of them.

Earlier this year, Polestar announced the Beast (BST) edition 230 under its Polestar Engineered portfolio, developed with changes to the chassis that give it a greater driving experience.

There are also improvements over the earlier BST edition 270, with modifications to the 230 focused more on the performance design details.

PHOTO: Motorist

Design upgrades unique to the 230 include an exclusive exterior colour scheme - Green Nebula.

If you're not a fan of that, you can also order your 230 in Space Black, with an optional full-length body stripe available for both colours. A MicroSuede textile made from partly recycled Nubuck has been used for the interior, unique only to the 230.

PHOTO: Motorist

Chassis upgrades include a ride height lowered by 25mm, Ohlins two-way adjustable dampers designed specially for the 230, a front strut bar, and 20 per cent stiffer springs.

Polestar also took a page from the book of the Polestar two's cousin, equipping the 230 with unique black 21-inch alloy wheels inspired by Polestar one. However, the dual-motor powertrain remains the same, putting out 476 hp and 502 lb-ft of torque.

PHOTO: Motorist

Why only 230 units? Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO stated that "limited drops like the BST edition 230 allow us to explore colours, graphics and materials in faster and more creative ways."

Thankfully, limited units have been secured for Singapore, with the launch set for end-Q3 this year.

This article was first published in Motorist.