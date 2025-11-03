Singapore Red Cross to give away Pop Mart blind boxes to blood donors until Nov 7

Singapore Red Cross will be extending its collaboration with collector toy brand Pop Mart to give away blind boxes to those who donate blood at selected blood banks.

The organisation announced this in an Instagram post uploaded on their Blood Buddy account on Oct 22.

For those who aren't familiar, Blood Buddy is an initiative launched by Singapore Red Cross to reach out to the younger generation of blood donors.

The initial giveaways took place over six days in October, but because of popular demand it will now be available until Nov 7 at three bloodbanks: Bloodbank@Woodlands, Bloodbank@Westgate Tower and Bloodbank@One Punggol.

To claim the free Pop Mart blind box, donors will have to quote Group Code R0164 during registration, then make a successful blood donation at the listed blood banks during the campaign period.

The blind box can be collected after the donation is complete.

Blind boxes will be distributed at random while stocks last, and donors will not be able to choose the series.

This extended collaboration comes after Singapore Red Cross announced that blood stocks for blood type A- is at critical levels in Singapore recently.

The organisation also wrote in an Instagram post two days ago: "We are calling on our A- donors to come forward and donate as soon as possible."

