Singapore restaurant La Bottega Enoteca ranks 15th in Asia-Pacific on Italian pizzeria guide's 50 Top Pizza list

Singapore has been gaining recognition for our dining scene.

Having appeared recently on international culinary guides like La Liste, The World's 50 Best Bars and Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, we now have another accolade to add to the list.

Local pizzeria La Bottega Enoteca, located in Katong, has been ranked 15th in Asia-Pacific on the 50 Top Pizza guide.

For those who aren't familiar, the 50 Top Pizza is an Italian guide to the best pizzerias in the world and was founded by Italian culinary experts Barbara Guerra, Luciano Pignataro and Albert Sapere. It is updated every year.

The evaluations are carried out by a group of anonymous inspectors who will make incognito visits to the restaurants.

They will then score and rank the pizzerias based on seven criterion — the pizza, service, ambiance, waiting experience, wine, beer and beverages.

La Bottega Enoteca

So what's special about the Singapore restaurant that ranked 15th on the list?

Entering Singapore's culinary scene in 2021, the restaurant is helmed by Italian owner and chef Antonio Miscellaneo.

According to the establishment's website, his business originally started out as Casa Nostra — a private dining concept inspired by his mother's (and subsequently his) tradition of hosting dinners for friends and family.

"The countryside of Italy and Antonio's hometown is the inspiration for the dishes of La Bottega," the restaurant expressed in an Instagram post.

This is also reflected in the restaurant's ambiance, with the outdoor seating area decked out in rustic Italian decor meant to evoke "memories of summertime in Italy".

One of the restaurant's signature dishes is the Newpolitan pizza, a contemporary take on the classic Neapolitan pizza where the pizza dough is fermented through different temperatures for 60 hours to achieve the desired texture.

Antonio was also ranked number 80 in the Top 100 Best Pizza Chef 2024 awards.

Additionally, La Bottega Enoteca was also crowned the Top Pizzeria in Singapore by 50 Top Pizza this year.

Rankings in 2022 and 2023

This isn't the first time that La Bottega Enoteca has been on the Italian pizzeria guide.

A year after its opening, the Italian restaurant made its first appearance on the list in 2022 at number 22, and moved up to number 19 in 2023.

For those who are wondering which pizzeria clinched the number one spot on the list this year, it's The Pizza Bar On 38th from Tokyo.

It ranked first last year and third in 2022.

The restaurant, located within the Mandarin Oriental Tokyo, also ranked number three in the Italian pizzeria guide's 50 Top Pizza World list in 2024.

First place in the World list went to Una Pizza Napoletana in New York.

Address: 346 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427596

Opening hours: 5.30pm to 11pm (Mon to Sat dinner), 5.30pm to 10.30pm (Sun dinner), 11.45am to 3pm (Fri to Sat lunch), 11.30am to 3.30pm (Sun lunch)

