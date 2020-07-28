Singapore specials very poor thing, often misunderstood

Amanda Lee
Wonderwall.sg
A Singapore Special.
PHOTO: Sim Ding En

A Singapore Special might not be a dog for everyone to raise. You’ll need an extra amount of patience, understanding and love to give, so just to be upfront: if you’re lacking those qualities, maybe it’s not the right time to get one.

Nevertheless, I hope this article will help change some (wrong) perspectives you might have about our street dogs, and help you choose kind words when faced with the pawrent of one.

Harlow!! Courtesy here! I am 6 years young, male and looking for someone to take care of me forever :) Let me tell you everything (that is all good, because I am fantastic hehe) about me: - Very calm, relaxed and just spend my time chilling at home - Easy to manage: can sleep alone at night and doesn't bark or whine when left alone - Grass trained, doesn't pull on the leash most of the time. I will often lean into you for support and walk slowly, but don't worry, I am recovering well from my leg injury. - Fine with dogs during walks - Haven't interacted with children yet but don't growl at them - Although I dislike being wet or walking in wet grass, but I will tolerate showers and wet grass with no complaints - Sit before putting on my collar, leaving the house, and coming back inside - How I prefer to enjoy life: going on walks, sitting near you at home to get pets and have my belly rubbed As said by my fosterer, "he is such a lovely and sweet dog". So yes, adopt me please! P.S. No judging of double chins, everyone has it! While we’re trying to find as many homes as we can for our dogs, we hope that those of you who are keen to adopt/foster can be patient. Please bear with us during this challenging period as we have to comply with the authorities’ latest advisory guidelines. We’ll not be able to take in any adoption/fostering enquiries at the moment but thank you for offering your time and love for our dogs. We appreciate all the help we can get. Let’s continue to stay strong and healthy.

Misconception: Singapore Specials have a lot of health problems

Fact: Yes and no. As most Singapore Specials come from the wild, they have been surviving on their own and eating anything they can find. Sometimes they have fights and end up with wounds that never heal well, or even leave them with certain disabilities.

To be fair, any dog could have health problems: a pedigree dog that’s fed a bad appetite for, say, six years of its life could leave them with bad dental issues and internal problems; a dog whose owner decides to use a shock collar on it could leave him with burns or scars, or damaged vocal cords.

There’s no breed that can be guaranteed a clean bill of health.

So Scout isn't perfect, who is? He has a few issues, but nothing some patience can't solve: Scout has a case of separation anxiety that gets better with another dog in the house to help him cope. He may whine and bark for long periods but interval training has proved to be successful. With children, he does need a little time to warm up and sudden movements or children approaching him with excitement can scare him. But he is friendly, and adores snuggling up with adult humans. He loves running and would be a great jogging mate. All he needs is a stable environment with a family that is calm and firm with him, and will be there for him in the long run. 👶🏻❌Needs time to warm up to children; sudden movements or excitement can scare him 🐕 Does well with certain dogs; another dog at home helps him cope with his separation anxiety ✅Loves running, good as a jogging mate #saveourstreetdogs #SOSD #streetdogssg #dogsforadoption #adoptadog #adoptdontshop #HDBapproved #ProjectADORE #ScoutSOSD

Misconception: Singapore Specials are fierce and have behavioural issues

Fact: Yes and no. As mentioned above, most Singapore Specials are rescued from the wild, and being fierce is just their way of surviving.

A pack leader must protect their pack in the wild. After all, they have been fending for themselves for months or years, avoiding trucks, humans, and noise in general because they see these things as a threat.

A truck or an oncoming vehicle could have knocked their friends down before, or they could have been kicked or chased away by human, resulting in negative associations with trucks and humans.

It is very common for dogs to be fearful and bark at such things. My neighbours have Beagles, Samoyeds, and dachshunds, all of which bark continuously when they have guests or deliveries. Some pedigree dogs are also afraid of thunder and firecrackers, and will shake uncontrollably or hide.

Behavioural “issues” are present in every dog, Singapore Special or not. In fact, it is more of a training issue than a behavioural issue that cannot be changed. With time, patience and consistency, these “issues” can be solved.

Finally, barking could be a way to protect themselves or to warn others, and is not necessarily a bad thing all the time.

Misconception: Singapore Specials are hard to manage

Fact: Not true. Singapore Specials are known to be very smart dogs - many pawrents of Singapore Specials can attest to this. Because they’ve been fending for themselves since young, Singapore Specials have learnt to be sharp and quick. Whatever you do to them, they will remember it.

But just like any other dog, Singapore Specials aim to please their hoomans, and will remember what makes you happy. So, reward their good behaviour, don’t punish their wrong behaviour, and you will have a very well-trained doggo.

NEW PUPPIES!!! Last week, our TNRM team rescued a bunch of 3 week old puppies. Unfortunately, their mommy was a smart one and evaded capture. One of the pups had also unfortunately passed away before we rescued them. While we continue to try to catch mommy, the babies were brought to the vet for initial health checks and close monitoring. They're currently under the good care of the kind vets and nurses of The Joyous Vet :) Thankfully, save some lice and a couple of ticks, they are doing well, and eating, peeing and pooping like monsters! There are a total of 6 puppies - 5 boys and a girl. Volunteers have named them Balou, Bello, Bosco, Bond, Bruce and Bella <3 As the puppies are still very young, they are not yet ready for adoption. In a few weeks time, they will be vaccinated and microchipped, before we place them up for adoption. In the meantime, if you'd like to help these puppies, you can contribute to their milk powder, food and health check fund for the next couple of months! Visit this link to donate: https://www.giving.sg/save-our-street-dogs/help-feed-puppies Thank you for your kindness and generosity! Note: Donations received from this campaign will be pooled with other donations and be used for the purpose set out in the campaign, as well as for the purpose of providing food, medicine, veterinary care for all other dogs under our care. Donations may also be use for SOSD's other recurring operational costs for running its shelters and its trap-neuter-release-and management programmes.

Misconception: Singapore Specials are usually old dogs

Fact: Not true. There are dogs of all ages in shelters. Yes, rescued dogs are either given up by their owners for various reasons or rescued from the streets.

Sometimes, they are taken in pregnant and the shelters give them a safe place to give birth; the puppies are well taken care of by the volunteers and workers.

Hello this is Becky! Hope this cute face brightens up your day (: Becky is a good boy (yes he’s a boy!) who understands basic commands like sit, down, wait and paw. He walks well on a leash, sleeps well alone and is grass trained. He has come such a long way, once being uncomfortable with strangers and being pet. He is now such a good-natured boy who is waiting for his own family. At times, he can still be a little wary of strangers and new experiences, and would do well in a calm and firm household. Counting the days till he can meet you! If you’re interested to find out more, kindly sign up via the link: https://sosd.org.sg/adopt-a-dog/adopter-sign-up-form/. We will only be able to kickstart the adoption process after we have further guidance once the circuit breaker has been lifted, and will be in touch!

Misconception: Big Singapore Specials need a lot of space

Fact: Not true. What is more important is that dogs should get enough exercise for their joints and for mental stimulation.

F. Rogers, a full-time veterinary nurse who has been a volunteer with Cause For Animals (Singapore) for three years, says that “[Destructive behaviour] actually applies to all dogs if they are not given the proper toys to stimulate their brain, as more extroverted dogs can get bored very easily, leading to destructive behaviour.”

Thankfully, under Project ADORE, Singapore Specials can be adopted into HDB homes, so that’s a great step forward for growing the pool of potential adopters for our Singapore Specials.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.

