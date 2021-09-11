Singapore staycation spotlight: Green CBD living at Parkroyal Collection Pickering

Singapore’s first garden concept hotel, Parkroyal Ccollection Pickering Singapore made plenty of waves when it first opened like an oasis blooming in the city’s CBD.

Eight years on, the five-star hotel’s charm is still unassailable with its flourishing of greenery throughout the build (matched, perhaps, by its sister property Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay).

PHOTO: Parkroyal Collection Pickering

Location and space

Situated on the western edge of the CBD between Clarke Quay and Chinatown, Parkroyal Collection Pickering is eye-catching, with its curvaceous sky gardens and drapes of tropical plants cantilevered every fourth level between blocks of guest rooms.

Singapore-based architects WOHA designed the building to appear as merging with the vegetation of Hong Lim Park nearby for a continuous sweep of urban parkland.

PHOTO: Parkroyal Collection Pickering

Reminiscent of eroded rock forms – yet another connection to nature – the fluidity and curves of the building facade continues throughout the driveway and the lobby.

Coupled with high ceilings with plenty of glass to let natural light in, the space is inviting, even as you wait in line to complete check-in and out procedures.

Rooms

With 367 rooms and suites, the hotel is on the small side for a property that saw many business travellers in the pre-COVID days.

At 32 square metres with a squarish layout, our roomy Collection Lifestyle Room ($410++ per night) is located on the upper levels of the building. Hong Lim Park as a backdrop through the floor-to-ceiling windows that feature blinds in day and night options.

PHOTO: Parkroyal Collection Pickering

Furnished in light wood and similar neutral colours, the room is well stocked with a Nespresso machine and TWG teas. Those who can’t get away from work will find a comfortable ergonomic chair accompanying the work desk.

The eco-friendliness goes beyond the use of plants to keep the corridor to the rooms cool; filtered water in glass carafes replaces the typical bottled water on the bedside stand.

Selected Collection Lifestyle Rooms come with a spacious tub with a comfortable backrest, and Appelles bath amenities complete the luxurious experience.

Facilities and services

PHOTO: Parkroyal Collection Pickering

Most of the facilities of Parkroyal Collection Pickering are on level five, dubbed the Wellness Floor.

Punctuated with cabanas, the outdoor infinity pool boasts views of the city as well as the hotel’s lush landscaping.

A compact but well equipped fitness sits alongside while their award-winning St. Gregory Spa awaits should you feel like treating yourself to an extra hour (or two) of bliss.

PHOTO: Parkroyal Collection Pickering

Our room includes access to the property’s Collection Club Lounge located on the top floor, another gorgeous high-ceilinged space with the views to boot irregardless of time of the day.

It’s definitely a more inspiring space to work out of – if you really can’t get away from it – and includes complimentary all-day non-alcoholic refreshments, afternoon tea, evening cocktails, and breakfast.

Food and beverage

While the all-day restaurant LIME is known for their all-you-can-eat extravaganzas (not to mention they’re running an excellent drink promo at $5.60++ per tipple till end of September 2021), it’d be foolish not to enjoy the perks of the club lounge.

PHOTO: Parkroyal Collection Pickering

From 3pm to 5pm daily, a hefty three-tiered afternoon tea is served.

Heavier on the savouries, something we welcomed, expect the likes of smoked salmon multi-grain sandwiches, beef sliders, flaky tuna mayo turnovers, and buttery raisin scones.

It’s easy to spend the hour after afternoon tea wraps up till evening cocktails begin at 6pm slowing mopping up what remains and watching the sun move west over the city. The team might not be well trained in making classic cocktails, but the selection of free-flowing wines and spirits satisfy alongside a daily rotating menu of snacks, sweets, and cheeses.

PHOTO: Parkroyal Collection Pickering

Due to maintenance work in the lounge the next morning, we didn’t get to enjoy breakfast with a view. Still, the promise of sparking wine with breakfast was made good at LIME, which also afforded us a more sumptuous spread of Western staples and Asian delights.

Parkroyal Collection Pickering is located at 3 Upper Pickering Street, Singapore 058289, p. +65 6809 8888. Rates start from $320++ for an Urban Room.