Singapore supper guide 2022: Affordable late-night & 24-hour food spots with dishes under $10

If you were to ask me what’s one of Singaporeans’ favourite pastimes, I would almost instinctively yell:

“Eating good food!!”

Queueing for food – one of Singaporeans’ favourite activities

1-for-1 buffets lah, hot pot lah, high tea lah, or even food deliveries …

Many of us can agree that food can be so comforting.

But have you ever had your stomach growling slightly, making you realise the clock has just struck 12 and you wished for something magical that will warm your soul before you head to bed?

Then you’re probably a fellow supper fan like myself.

And now that Covid-19 restrictions have been relaxed, we can hang out in groups of 10.

We’ve rounded up some of the best supper spots you can check out if you’re looking to grab a meal with your friends or just want to soothe your tummy in the middle of the night.

P.S. don’t forget to call ahead to check if the supper spot can fit you and your friends as they might still be adjusting to the new announcement.

Want to save even more on food and other services?

Find out the best ways to maximise your credit card rewards with Aaron Wong, the founder of Milelion, at the Seedly Personal Finance Festival 2022!

Happening from 23 – 24 April 2022, learn how to manage your money from leading thought-leaders in the personal finance space for only $10!

Can’t make it on the April 23 or 24? Fret not!

You will still have access to live recordings up to 30 days after.

Get your tickets now with “SAVE20” to enjoy 20 per cent OFF!

TL;DR: Cheap supper in Singapore 2022 guide: Late night & 24hr food spots with dishes

In this guide, we’ve categorised the eateries into different locations:

Since we are looking for cheap spots so that your supper won’t break your bank, the list consists of places that offer dishes that cost below $10!

Most of these places offer delivery options, so good news to those who are unwilling to step out of their houses!

Do call in and check with these outlets on the available options.

Psst… bookmark this article so that you can refer to this anytime you want!

Central

Authentic Mun Chee Kee King of Pig’s Organ Soup (正正文志记猪什汤大王)

Known For:

Signature Pig Organ Soup

Address:

207 Jalan Besar (Sam Leong Road), opp Jalan Besar Plaza Singapore, Singapore 208893

Opening Hours:

Daily (10.30am to 2am) last order at 1.45am

Contact Details:

9876 3838

Facebook

Beach Road Scissors Cut Curry Rice (美芝律剪刀剪咖喱饭)

Known For:

Hainanese curry rice

Address:

229 Jalan Besar, Singapore 208905

Opening Hours:

Daily (11am to 3am)

Eminent Frog Porridge (明辉田鸡粥)\

Known For:

Frog Porridge

Address:

323 Geylang Rd (Lorong 19 Beside OCBC Bank), Singapore 389359

Opening Hours:

Daily (5pm to 4am)

Contact Details:

9842 2941

Facebook

Lor 9 Beef Kway Teow

Known For:

Beef Hor Fun

Address:

237 Geylang Road, Lorong 9 Geylang, Singapore 389296

Opening Hours:

Daily (11am to 12.30am)

Contact Details:

9388 0723

Ming Fa Fishball (Upper Thompson)

Known For:

Fishball noodles, Bak Chor Mee and Laksa

Address:

246B Upper Thomson Road, Thompson Garden Estate, Singapore 574370

Opening Hours:

Daily (24 Hours)

Contact Details:

64554890

Facebook

Website

Ming Fa Fishball @ Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10

Address:

Blk 529 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10, #01-2361, Singapore 560529

Opening Hours:

Daily (24 hours)

Contact Details:

6904 4748

Seng Huat Bak Chor Mee

Known For:

Bak Chor Mee with handmade fishballs

Address:

492 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 188737

Opening Hours:

Sun – Tues (7am to 12am)

Wed – Sat (24 hours)

Yong He Eating House (永和豆浆油条大王)

Known For:

Soya bean milk, fried dough sticks, beancurd

Address:

458 Geylang Road, Lor 24A Geylang, Singapore 389417

Opening Hours:

Sun – Tue (7am – 12am)

Wed – Sat (24 hours)

Contact Details:

Facebook

East

Heng Long Teochew Porridge (Tanjong Katong)

Known for:

Teochew porridge with various side dishes

Address:

240 Tanjong Katong Road, Singapore 437028

Opening Hours:

Daily (10.30am to 4.30am)

Contact Details:

6844 3545

Facebook

Other Late Night Outlets: Heng Long Teochew Porridge (Tampines), Heng Long Teochew Porridge (North Bridge Road) & Heng Long Teochew Porridge (Serangoon)

Location Tampines North Bridge Road Serangoon Address 824 Tampines Street 81, #01-38, Singapore 520824 Daily (10.30am to 4.30am) 809 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 198777 Daily (12pm to 4am) 1012 Upper Serangoon Rd, Singapore 534750 Daily (11am to 4am) 6844 3545

Opening Hours Daily (10.30am to 4.30am) Daily (12pm to 4am) Daily (11am to 4am)

New Mahamoodiya Restaurant

Known For:

Roti Prata

Address:

335 Bedok Road, Singapore 469510

Opening Hours:

Daily (24 hours)

Contact Details:

6243 2086

Saffrons @ 1163

Known For:

Mutton biryani, Roti prata

Address:

201D Tampines Street 21, #01-1163, Singapore 524201

Opening Hours:

Daily (24 hours)

Contact Details:

6787 6010

Facebook

Website

Seng Kee Black Chicken Herbal Soup

Known For:

Kidney Herbal Mee Sua Soup, Zi char dishes

Address:

467 Changi Road, Singapore 419887

Opening Hours:

Daily (11.30am to 2am)

Contact Details:

6746 4089

Facebook

Sin Heng Claypot Bak Koot Teh

Known For:

Special Bak Koot Teh, Mixed dry innards, Innards soup

Address:

439 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427652

Opening Hours:

Tue – Sun (10am to 12am), Closed on Mon

Contact Details: 6345 8754, Facebook

North-East

Al Falah Restaurant (Hougang)

Known For:

Indian Muslim food, including Roti Prata and Maggi Goreng

Address:

681 Hougang Avenue 8, #01-855, Singapore 530681

Opening Hours:

Daily (24 hours)

Contact Details:

6343 7786

Facebook

RK Eating House

Known For:

Indian Muslim Food including RK Special, Roti Prata, Maggi Goreng, Butter Chicken, Teh Tarik

Address:

1 Kensington Park Rd, Singapore 557253

Opening Hours:

Daily (24 hours)

Contact Details:

6289 5379

Facebook

Sin Chie Toke Huan Hainanese Curry Rice

Known For:

Hainanese curry rice

Address:

1018 Upper Serangoon Road, Tai Peng Gardens, Singapore 534756

Opening Hours:

Daily (5pm to 2.30am)

Contact Details:

9003 5337

Tang Tea House (Jalan Kayu)

Known for:

Halal dim sum, Zichar-style dishes, BBQ, satay

Address:

242 Jln Kayu, Singapore 799466

Opening Hours:

Daily (11am to 1am)

Contact Details:

6483 2298

Other late night outlets: Tang Tea House (Bedok)

Address:

357 Bedok Rd, Singapore 469545

Opening Hours:

Daily (11am to 1am)

Contact Details:

6445 9100

Yaowarat Thai Kway Chap (Upper Serangoon Road)

Known For:

Pepper-based kway chap soup

Address:

945 Upper Serangoon Road, Singapore 534711

Opening Hours:

Daily (11am to 2am)

Contact Details:

8822 5637

Facebook

Yi Ji Fried Hokkien Prawn Mee

Known For:

Hokkien prawn mee

Address:

965 Upper Serangoon Rd, Singapore 534721

Opening Hours:

Wed – Mon (4pm to 12.30am)

Closed on Tuesdays

Contact Details:

8525 2167

North

Al-Malik Eating House

Known For:

Wide selection of different cuisines, including western, North and South Indian dishes

Address:

30 Woodlands Ave 1, The Woodgrove, #01-10, Singapore 739065

Opening Hours:

Daily (11am to 12.59am)

Contact Details:

6264 8586

Facebook

Burger Geprek

Known For:

Signature Burger Geprek (burger with chilli paste), Indomie Geprek, western dishes

Address:

883 Woodlands Street 82, Woodlands North Plaza, Singapore 730883

Opening Hours:

Daily (11am to 3.30am)

Contact Details:

Instagram

Hai Zhong Bao Live Seafood (Ang Mo Kio)

Known For:

Zichar dishes

Address:

Ang Mo Kio Ave 3, #01-2508 Block 422, Singapore 560422

Opening Hours:

Daily (11.30am to 12 am)

Contact Details: 9747 5929, Facebook , Website

Other Late Night Outlets: Hai Zhong Bao Seafood (Woodlands)

Address:

11 Woodlands Close #01-46, 737853, Singapore 737853

Opening Hours:

Daily (11am to 2.30pm + 4.30pm – 12.30am)

Contact Details:

6339 5794

Kuai San Dian Xin (Ang Mo Kio)

Known For: Dimsum that starts from $1.30

Address (Ang Mo Kio):

Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, Blk 555, Singapore 560555

Opening Hours:

Daily (24 hours)

Contact Details:

Facebook

Other late night outlets

Kuai San Dian Xin (Woodlands)

Address:

21 Woodlands Cl, Primz Bizhub, Singapore 737854

Opening Hours:

Daily (24 hours)

Contact Details:

Facebook

Kuai San Dian Xin (Bukit Batok)

Address:

Bukit Batok East Ave 5, Singapore 650233

Opening Hours:

Daily (24 hours)

Contact Details:

Facebook

Kuai San Dian Xin (Bedok)

Address:

Bedok North Street 2, Singapore 460123

Opening Hours:

Daily (24 hours)

Contact Details:

Facebook

Kuai San Dian Xin (Tampines)

Address:

Tampines Avenue 8, Singapore 520878

Opening Hours:

Daily (24 hours)

Contact Details:

Facebook

Kuai San Dian Xin (Hougang)

Address:

Hougang street 22, Singapore 530246

Opening Hours:

Daily (24 hours)

Contact Details:

Facebook

Ma Ma Spin Pot

Known For:

Conveyor belt Szechuan hot pot

Address:

785e Woodlands Rise #01-15, Singapore 735785

Opening Hours:

Daily (11am to 2pm + 5pm to 1am)

Contact Details:

6612 6798 (Call to reserve)

8688 6306 (Whatsapp)

Facebook

back to top

West

Al-Azhar Restaurant (Beauty World)

Known For:

Naan, butter chicken curry

Address:

11 Cheong Chin Nam Rd, Singapore 599736

Opening Hours:

Daily (9am to 1.30am)

Contact Details:

6466 5052

Facebook

Big Eater Seafood Restaurant (964 大食家)

Known For:

Zi char dishes, Seafood

Address:

964 Jurong West Street 91, #01-342, Singapore 640964

Opening Hours:

Daily (4pm to 1.30am)

Contact Details:

6397 0480

Facebook

Email

CCK 302 FoodHouse

Known For:

Kopitiam food including fishball noodles, Bak Chor Mee, Ngoh Hiang

Address:

302 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4, #01-179, Singapore 680302

Opening Hours:

Daily (24 hours)

Hai Xian Zhu Zhou (Bukit Panjang): 海鲜煮粥 (可口面) Ke Kou Mian

Known For:

Koka instant noodles seafood soup

Address:

163A Gangsa Road, Bukit Panjang, Singapore 671163

Opening Hours:

Mon (3am – 2pm)

Tue – Wed (4am – 2pm)

Thu (Closed)

Fri – Sun (4am – 2pm)

Contact Details:

Facebook

JW 491 Frog Porridge

Known For:

Claypot dried chilli frog, claypot ginger onion frog

Address:

491 Jurong West Ave 1, Singapore 640491

Opening Hours:

Daily (5:30pm to 12am)

Contact Details:

8354 5588

Facebook

NaNa Original Thai Food (Clementi)

Address:

18 Clementi Road Singapore 129747

Opening Hours:

Daily (24 hours)

Contact Details:

6873 2250

Website

Other Late Night Outlets: NaNa Original Thai Food (Golden Mile Complex)

Address:

5001 Beach Rd, #01-51/52 66A, Singapore 199588

Opening Hours:

Daily (24 hours)

Contact Details:

6297 8498

Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak (Boon Lay Market & Food Village)

Known For:

Chicken Set (with chicken wing, ikan bilis, sambal and fried egg)

Address:

221A/B Boon Lay Place, Singapore 642221

Opening Hours:

Daily (6.30am – 4am)

Contact Details:

6266 4466

Facebook

Website

Other Late Night Outlets: Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak (Yung Sheng Road)

Address:

Stall 14, 101 Yung Sheng Road, #01-01, Singapore, 618497

Opening Hours:

Daily (6.30am – 3.30am)

Contact Details:

6265 1138

Supper places in Singapore: Cheap & good late night spots to satisfy those hunger pangs

Since most of these places do offer deliveries (though cut-off timing is slightly earlier for delivery orders), you can also enjoy them without stepping out of your house.

And if you’re doing online deliveries… don’t forget to maximise your spending with the best credit cards !

Are there any good supper spots that we missed out on?

This article was first published in Seedly.