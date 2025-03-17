The one passion that drives this teen robotics whiz to keep innovating

At just four years old, Declan Tay got his first taste of the world of robotics at a bootcamp that his parents signed him up for. What started as an intriguing pastime quickly became his greatest passion, opening doors to global competitions and groundbreaking projects.

Now, as a teenage robotics enthusiast, Declan has not only built multiple robots, but also beat participants from across the world to win a World Robot Olympiad (WRO) competition in 2024.

From bootcamp to world champ

Declan's journey in robotics has been nothing short of remarkable. His championship-winning project was an intelligent sorting bin that utilises AI to separate recyclables from general waste and e-waste.

The bin's AI camera scans bottles, while a weight sensor determines whether they contain liquid or contaminants, ensuring accurate waste management. This project, developed with his friends, propelled them to the top place at the prestigious WRO competition.

But Declan didn't stop there. He also designed a walking robot capable of detecting obstacles and changing direction. His ultimate goal? "To build robots that can help us explore parts of the Earth that are hard to reach," Declan enthuses, sharing his aspirations for the future.

A journey of perseverance and creativity

While Declan's natural inclination toward robotics is evident, he firmly believes that anyone can pick it up. "It's similar to academics, but there's also this part where you're creating something new, and that's not part of a regular curriculum," he explains.

His mother, Sheree, notes that robotics was something Declan developed a passion for on his own. "He's always loved building things, from Tamiya cars to Lego sets. Robotics has helped him learn perseverance, and I've seen him grow so much through it," she says.

However, the road to success hasn't been without its challenges. Robotics is time-consuming and requires multi-tasking across different areas like wiring, programming, and structural design – one small issue can cause an entire robot to fail. At times, Declan even considered stepping away, especially he was taking his PSLE. But in hindsight, he's glad he didn't quit, as robotics has given him incredible opportunities and achievements.

Balancing robotics with other pursuits

Beyond his deep love for robotics, Declan ensures he has time for outdoor activities. He often goes hiking or to the beach with his family on weekends, exploring Singapore's many trails. This balance keeps him energised and inspired for his next big project.

As for the future? Declan's parents are fully supportive if he decides to pursue robotics as a career. "It's important to do something you're passionate about - something you look forward to every day," Sheree smiles.

Using technology for the greater good

For aspiring roboticists, Declan has one piece of advice: "Be willing to put in the time. Designing and building a robot takes effort, but the experience is incredibly rewarding."

With his relentless passion and innovative spirit, Declan Tay embodies how technology can unlock new opportunities for growth, and spark the development of new solutions to benefit society.

