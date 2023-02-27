Singapore ties with Japan as best country to drive a car in, agree or disagree?

Singapore is tied with Japan as the best country to be a driver, according to a study by British car finance and loan company Moneybarn.

In the company's Global Driver Satisfaction Index, Singapore ranked first with a score of 90.9 out of 100 points.

The index analyses a list of 195 countries, from which 32 are rated based on available data.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The seven parameters considered were road infrastructure quality, congestion levels in the country's capital, the number of static speed cameras, road traffic deaths, off-street parking fees, and petrol and diesel costs per litre.

Scoring was calculated by awarding a normalised score out of ten to each component before taking an average across all seven criteria.

Because of the effect reckless driving has on the safety and satisfaction of other road users, road traffic deaths were given a higher weight in the index.

Singapore, Norway, and Switzerland were also named as having the safest roads in the world, with only two road traffic deaths per 100,000 people.

Off-street parking in Singapore is also one of the cheapest on the list compared to the other countries worldwide, at $2.36 (US$1.76).

Turkey and Spain round out the top three slots on the list, as both are among the least congested countries in which to drive.

Greece was named the worst country for drivers overall owing to poor road safety and significant levels of congestion in its capital.

ASLO READ: Singapore ranks No. 1 for best roads in the world, here's what some local drivers really think

This article was first published in CarBuyer.