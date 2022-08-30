Singapore woman shares much it costs to be a digital nomad in Bali

Less than $800 a month.

Yes, that's what digital nomad Jane Tor reckons she spends a month living in Bali. And that's including rent too.

Talk about living a dream life.

In an Aug 28 interview with Singapore-based content creator Edoardo "Eddie" Liotta, otherwise known on TikTok as Mozarellapapi, Jane revealed that she pays about $200 per month for a one-bedroom villa in the region of Amed, which is a generally cheaper area than more popular locales such as Canggu.

Eddie shared his insight that for Seminyak or Canggu area, it would cost about $600 a month.

Food-wise, it costs around $200 to $300 a month, said Jane. However, the 30-year-old added that she cooks at home a lot, which also contributes to the low cost.

Another $90 goes towards renting a scooter to take her around the island. Eddie chimed in that one could also take a GoJek ride hire option which would inflate the cost to about $120 a month — still not an exorbitant amount.

And what's living in Bali without seeing and enjoying all that it has got to offer?

Jane, who is listed in her LinkedIn profile as a senior account manager at a Singapore-based marketing agency, shared that weekend trips including one's ferry rides, accommodation and meals come up to an average of $200 per person.

That brings the total cost of living to less than $800 per person per month. Not bad at all.

According to Jane's TikTok videos, she has been based in Bali for the past three months.

Her journey to becoming a digital nomad has been well-documented on her social media platforms as well as in the media where she previously shared about leaving Singapore in 2020 to nurse a broken heart after a failed marriage.

And she hasn't looked back since.

Over in the comments section to Eddie's video, netizens were definitely green-eyed over the low cost of living that one can enjoy in Bali.

It also gave some ideas of how to enjoy life without having to work.

And it definitely made quite a number of commenters curious about what being a digital nomad is all about.

However, several commenters added that one would still have to include other fees such as phone bills and taxes, even questioning the legality of the digital nomad lifestyle in Bali.

The inundation of both curious and concerned comments on the video has also made Eddie throw up his hands in apparent frustration.

ALSO READ: Digital nomad remote working: How much it costs to work from another country (2022)

