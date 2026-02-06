Only 56% of Singapore workers are happy, despite 8 in 10 believing it is possible: Survey

Is being happy at the workplace a realistic goal, or is it just a fantasy?

According to a new study by Jobstreet by Seek, the answer lies somewhere in the middle.

Although optimism remains high with eight in 10 Singapore workers believing happiness in the workplace is possible, only 56 per cent of them are actually happy, the Workplace Happiness Index: Singapore found.

This is one of the lowest workplace happiness rates in Asia-Pacific, and only above Hong Kong which has a rate of 47 per cent.

Meanwhile, Indonesia leads in workplace happiness in the region, with 82 per cent of respondents reporting that they feel somewhat or extremely happy at work, closely followed by the Philippines at 77 per cent.

&lt;img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/27519808/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="map visualization"&gt;

The Workplace Happiness Index: Singapore — conducted with research agency Nature to poll 1,000 respondents aged 18 to 64 in Singapore's employment market — also found that nearly half (45 per cent) of Singapore workers feel burnt out or exhausted by their jobs.

This gap between employees' aspirations and reality has an impact on employee performance, which is likely to affect companies.

&lt;img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/27519879/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="chart visualization"&gt;

They are also 37 per cent less likely to be looking for another job than their unhappy counterparts, which would make them more loyal to their employer.

However, there was also a significant proportion (41 per cent) of workers who described themselves as happy who still feel burnt out. More than half (51 per cent) of them earn more than $6,000 monthly, the survey found.

Moreover, men (63 per cent) and parents (66 per cent) are also more likely to feel burnt out, but happy.

Having purpose at work matters

While the salary remains important to workers, with 64 per cent of respondents indicating that higher pay would make them happier, the study found that long-term workplace happiness is determined by other factors.

Purpose at work was the top driver of workplace happiness for Singapore employees, followed by career progression opportunities and day-to-day role satisfaction.

But only half of Singaporeans say they are satisfied with their sense of purpose at work, and just 37 per cent feel positive about their career progression.

One in two Singapore workers also do not feel valued for their contributions at the workplace, the survey found.

While Gen X and Millennials follow the overall trend with purpose at work being their top driver of happiness, Gen Z deviates from it.

For this group of workers aged 18 to 29, having flexible working arrangements takes the top spot. It is followed by career progression opportunities and salary.

According to the study, this reflects their strong focus on well-being, flexibility, and personal development when deciding where to work. Gen Z are also the most willing to trade job security or work longer hours for better pay.

Levels of happiness vary by generation

Happiness at the workplace also appears to vary for different generations of Singapore employees.

Millennials (those aged 30 to 44 years old) are the least happy generation, with 52 per cent of them saying they are happy at their places of work. They are the least motivated (44 per cent) to go above and beyond as well.

Millennials also report the lowest happiness (31 per cent) with their stress levels at work and feel the least valued (49 per cent) for the work that they do, as compared to Baby Boomers (65 per cent), Gen X (56 per cent) and Gen Z (58 per cent).

Often called 'the sandwich generation', Millennials often have the responsibility of taking care of both their parents and their children, which can contribute to increased levels of stress, the survey said.

By contrast, Baby Boomers are the happiest generation (71 per cent), and are more likely to feel a strong sense of purpose, value and belonging at work.

This could be attributed to greater autonomy, seniority at work and flexibility to pursue work that feels more meaningful, according to the study.

Esther Lee, managing director in Singapore for Jobstreet by Seek, said the results of this study show that Singapore's workers are not disengaged or unmotivated, but rather feeling stretched and undervalued.

"When nearly half of the workforce feels burnt out, employers need to turn their attention towards systems and culture, rather than relying on pay rises or perks without addressing purpose, progression and how talent is recognised long-term," she said.

"With one of the lowest happiness levels in the region, this should serve as a warning sign to employers that burnout, stalled progression and unequal opportunity are becoming business-critical issues, not just HR concerns."

[[nid:727414]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com