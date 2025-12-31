'It might become someone's lifeline': Singapore youths urge for blood donation as numbers fall

Think you won't make a difference when it comes to donating blood?

According to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA)'s website, the number of youth blood donors in Singapore has fallen nearly 50 per cent over the last decade, from 20,400 donors in 2014 to 10,800 in 2024.

As the demand for blood donation rises with the country's ageing population, and the number of youth donors continues to fall, some young Singaporeans are stepping up to make a difference — and show their peers that every drop counts.

Among them is 17-year-old Megan Ow, a Victoria Junior College (VJC) student who has been actively advocating for blood donation since secondary school.

She first learnt about the importance of blood donation and how Singapore's blood supply system works through her involvement in the Red Cross Youth co-curricular activity (CCA) and Youth Ambassador Blood Programme.

What began as a CCA soon became a cause close to Megan's heart.

"There's always a demand for blood in Singapore, [donating blood and advocating for it] just feels like my duty to do so," she said in a recent interview with AsiaOne.

Megan became a youth blood donor as soon as she turned 16, which is the minimum eligible age in Singapore. She has since completed five donations, pacing herself to reach the maximum of four donations per year for her age group.

According to HSA's website, Singapore needs 14 to 15 units of blood every hour — and the teen sees a gap firsthand.

"When I volunteer at the blood bank, I don't see 15 people every hour," she told us.

Megan volunteers regularly at Bloodbank@HSA in Outram, where her duties include assisting nurses during peak hours, bandaging donors, guiding first-time donors and managing donor queues.

One misconception about blood donation that she often encounters is that it's painful.

"That's definitely one of the biggest myths," said Megan, who admitted that she was initially afraid of the pain from the needle as well.

Speaking from experience, she said the discomfort was minimal and manageable, noting that local anaesthesia is used and looking away from the arm often helps.

Beyond her own efforts, Megan also urges those around her to participate in the cause, starting with her family.

"My dad is a blood donor, but not a very regular one," Megan said, adding that he has only donated six times over the past five decades. "He says that it's very troublesome, having to go to the blood bank and donate after work."

Recognising that her father, like many others, may need an "extra push", the teen makes it a point to give him constant reminders about the benefits of donating blood, such as how it can save lives and contribute to blood research. She also encourages him to tag along on days that she volunteers.

As for her sister and mother, who both have thalassemia minor — a mild blood disorder that causes lower red blood cell counts — Megan takes a different approach by encouraging them to eat more iron-rich foods such as leafy vegetables and red meat, as well as supplements. They now donate blood when their iron levels meet the requirement.

Those who are unable to donate blood due to medical reasons can still play a part, the teen added.

"Spreading the word already causes a ripple effect, and you can make a positive impact that way," she said.

Knowing her peers' preference for group activities, Megan has also organised a class blood donation outing with 10 of her VJC classmates this December.

Looking ahead, she told AsiaOne that she hopes to take things to the next level by organising a blood donation drive in her school to make it even more accessible for students.

[[nid:652246]]

While Megan's advocacy began in school and grew through volunteering, other young blood donors were inspired much closer to home.

For 20-year-old Jerlyn Ho, blood donation has been a family affair.

With 15 donations under her belt, the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) undergraduate made her first blood donation just a week after turning 16, following in the footsteps of her mother who is a long-time donor.

"My mum is petite, and since she's allergic to Panadol, she often has to donate blood without taking any painkillers. Seeing her do that made me realise how strong she is," Jerlyn told AsiaOne.

"If she can do it, so can I," she said.

Her mother's commitment to the cause has also inspired their family of four, including her 16-year-old sister, to start donating blood together.

"I'm really proud of us for supporting such a good cause."

Like Megan, Jerlyn's advocacy extends beyond her own blood donations, and she often encourages those around her to donate by reminding them that it's for a good cause — one that can save lives.

According to the Singapore Red Cross, one blood donation can save up to three lives.

"Every donation makes a massive difference," Jerlyn said. "It takes just a few hours of my time, but it could mean a lifetime for someone else.

"You never know when your donation might become someone's lifeline."

[[nid:727102]]

carol.ong@asiaone.com