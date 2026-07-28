As Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into cinemas, Scoot's themed aircraft takes to the skies

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into cinemas globally on July 30, and fans may be able to continue the adventure at 30,000ft.

In conjunction with Sony Pictures' upcoming movie release, Scoot has rolled out two themed aircraft decked out with Spider-Man decals and specially designed headrest covers featuring the beloved superhero.

The themed experience made its debut on flights to Tokyo (Haneda) on June 30 and Chiang Mai on July 1.

The collaboration will run till Sept 13, with the two themed aircraft — an Airbus A321neo and a Boeing 787 Dreamliner — rostered to selected cities within Australia, China, Japan, the Philippines and Thailand.

According to Scoot, passengers aboard the themed aircraft will be able to experience an immersive journey that features music from the new film, as well as a special welcome message from Spider-Man during boarding, custom headrest covers, bulkhead decals and ambient cabin lighting inspired by the superhero.

Scoot's cabin crew, otherwise known as Scootees, will also conduct themed inflight activities on select flights, adding an extra dose of web-slinging fun to the journey.

The experience begins even before take-off.

Travellers departing from Singapore can spot Spider-Man-themed check-in counter screens, lift decals and other photo opportunities at Changi Airport Terminal 1, while a life-sized Spider-Man figurine has been installed at the departure hall.

Customers can also look forward to receiving exclusive merchandise onboard. Scoot said customers who make qualifying purchases can receive a flight tag or a foldable eco-bag as a gift, while stocks last.

TikTok user frothybax recently shared a closer look at the themed aircraft, saying: "They didn't sleep on any details. There's Spider-Man Easter eggs throughout the entire thing."

The video showed Spider-Man branding throughout the cabin, including an inflight menu featuring "Hero Combos".

He noted how even the aircraft's safety messaging received a superhero makeover, with one visual incorporating Peter Parker's famous mantra: "With great power comes great responsibility. Please keep your seatbelt fastened while seated."

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dana.leong@asiaone.com