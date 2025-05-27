Singaporean chef Akmal Anuar's Malay restaurant in Dubai earns spot on Michelin Guide

Accomplished Singaporean chef Akmal Anuar, who already owns 10 restaurants around the world, has added another accolade to his already impressive list of achievements.

The F&B entrepreneur's restaurant Harummanis has been officially recognised in Dubai's latest Michelin Guide.

The Dubai-based restaurant took to social media last Friday (May 23) to announce the news.

The caption read: "We are officially in the Michelin Guide!"

In the post, the restaurant extended its heartfelt thanks to those who have supported it over the years—from guests and staff to family and friends.

Harummanis has come a long way since its humble beginnings in 1992 as a local hawker stall in Teck Whye Lane serving authentic Malay cuisine.

It has since gone international, and the Dubai-based restaurant continues its mission to bring Malay flavours to the world stage.

At the heart of its success is Akmal's dedication to honouring the culinary legacy of his parents, who run the hawker stall.

Through Harummanis in Dubai, he offers a contemporary interpretation of traditional Malay recipes.

On the same day Harummanis announced its Michelin recognition, Akmal shared a touching tribute post to his parents on social media.

"Today marks the day that I’ve fulfilled myself as a chef, son and a dad.

"To see my parents attend and be up on stage with them and receive their first Michelin award is a beautiful thing," he wrote.

While this is a first for Harummanis, it isn't Akmal's only experience with Michelin prestige. His other Dubai-based restaurant Goldfish was awarded the Bib Gourmand for the fourth year running.

His other Dubai-based restaurants include one-Michelin starred 11 Woodfire, the Japanese-Italian fusion Osteria Funkcoolio and patisserie Sam Tarts.

What to expect at Harummanis

According to the official Michelin Guide website, dishes at Harummanis are praised for their "perfectly spiced" and "balanced" flavours.

Standout dishes that diners can look out for include the six-hour cooked rendang made with 20 spices and ayam geprek complemented by sambal belacan.

It is best to come in a group as dishes are made for communal dining.

If a trip to Dubai for a meal there isn't feasible for you, there's good news.

A local branch of Harummanis opened in Kampong Glam in November 2024, offering similarly refined takes on Malay classics right here in Singapore.

