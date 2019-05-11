Singaporean dad shares heartfelt comic on migrant workers to teach son empathy

'Never judge a book by its cover.'

Chances are, we already know this saying by heart. But as humans, there is an unconscious bias. It is a natural thing for us to err and make prior judgements, even as adults.

What more for young children who has yet to learn how to be discerning for themselves?

A Singaporean dad hit a little too close to home with that in his recent Facebook post, on the Father and son page.

DAD'S EXAMPLES OF SHOWING EMPATHY THROUGH COMIC ON MIGRANT WORKERS

"What to tell your children if they say this," wrote the Singaporean dad, Calvin Soh.

The comic is a part of Soh's collection of conversations between the Father and son, alongside with his reflections and stories on raising his child.