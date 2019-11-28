A Singaporean family's tips for encouraging a love for Mandarin in children

In recent years, many Singaporean families have become all too familiar with the struggle to speak Mandarin, despite it being one of our country's national languages.

According to the Speak Mandarin Campaign - a government initiative to encourage Singaporeans to speak Mandarin - 71 per cent of Chinese households speak English as their main language at home, leaving only minority speaking mandarin.

In order to tackle this issue and increase focus on bilingualism, the Speak Mandarin Campaign conducted a nationwide Family Talent Competition earlier in June, where parents and children were able to bond and have fun with their children, all while learning and speaking Mandarin!

The winner of this year's competition the Chua family who comes from a predominantly English-speaking family took up the challenge this year to script, speak and perform a short skit in Mandarin.

We caught up with Mr. Chua Chye Poh to find out how he, his wife and his youngest daughter Mona prepared for the competition and how parents can encourage their kids to speak Mandarin.

Q: In what language do you normally use to converse at home?

We speak both English and Mandarin at home. Mostly, Mona and I converse in English, and we converse with her mother in a mix of Mandarin and English.

Mona likes to pick up on some Hokkien (which her mother and I do use at times), and Japanese (which her mother uses with her good friend).