This Singaporean female PI opens up about cheating myths and tell-tale signs

A female private investigator (PI) may be uncommon in Singapore, but not unheard of-a quick Google search for one in Singapore will yield a couple of relevant results.

But why hire a female PI?

For one, women have easier access to certain places and sometimes draw less attention, which might be crucial in certain stakeouts. And of course, women understand other women.

At least that's what local female PI Liora* prides herself on doing.

She's a member of the staff at Angels, a private investigation agency that specialises in spousal surveillance and only caters to female clients.

"There is no difference in job scope between a male PI and a female PI. But as a woman, and as someone who went through a similar experience, I'm able to relate to a specific group of clients," she says.

But lest you picture private investigative work to be action-packed or even glamorous, you ought to know that it's anything but.

"I can't choose the location of the stakeout and the weather can get really hot, so it can be very tiring to wait at a bad spot for hours," she explains. "Plus, I don't always get to eat at regular hours. And when there's just no proper place to eat, I have to either do it standing up or sitting on the floor."

But despite her gripes, she doesn't dislike her job. In fact, she actually took a substantial pay cut to join this field.

WHY SHE GAVE UP A BETTER-PAYING JOB TO BE A PI

Currently in her early 40s, Liora first got acquainted with the work of a PI when she hired one a couple of years ago.

"They helped me to uncover some secrets about my marriage," she says. "I found the job to be meaningful. I didn't understand why there are so few female PIs when half of the clientele are women, so I decided to go into the industry."

So aside from fulfilling the professional requirements of her job, she makes it a point to act as a sounding board to her clients, most of whom are in their 30s and 40s.

"Some of them are very clear about what they want to do after they've gotten the information they need, but the others will ask me what they should do," she explains.