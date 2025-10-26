A Singaporean foodie's guide to Turkey

Last year, my best friend of over 20 years threw me an idea out of the blue: "Eh, what if we went on a holiday together?" Sure, we've travelled with groups before, but never just the two of us. Which is why this trip to Türkiye felt like our long-overdue BFFs-only adventure. (Confession: we only started planning properly a few months before flying off, but somehow it all came together.)

Two girls, one country, and a mission to savour the best that Türkiye has to offer. We explored a huge chunk of Türkiye together - from the east-meets-west charm of Istanbul to Bodrum's coastal chill. And honestly? A lot of our core memories revolved around the food. Because when you've been friends this long, the true itinerary (that I meticulously planned, of course) isn't the sightseeing schedule - it's the makan list.

Here's the story of how we ate our way across the country, with a few surprises (and disappointments) along the way.

Turkish Breakfast Spread

On our first morning after arriving, we sat down to what seemed like a mini buffet just for two. The Turkish breakfast spread (kahvaltı) is no joke. Simit (like bagels, but thinner and with a sesame crunch), at least three different cheeses, a couple of yogurts and dips like hummus, olives in multiple varieties, wild rocket, eggs, and endless glasses of çay (tea).

I was instantly impressed by how balanced it all was. Carbs, protein, fibre, healthy fats, without anything feeling overly processed or greasy. "Eh, this is quite yummy. I could get used to not having my kaya toast," my friend laughed as she piled cheese onto simit.

We quickly learned that Turkish breakfast isn't meant for rushed mornings. It's slow, leisurely, and designed for long conversations and sipping tea. Perfect for a holiday mood. Not so perfect when we had a whole day of attractions to visit in Istanbul!

Where to get it: Look for any cafe that says kahvalti. We had ours at Hadika Kahvaltı Evi in Istanbul and it slaps.

Price range: $20-25

Manti

As a proud dumpling fan (xiao long bao, mandu, gyoza… I like 'em all), I was very curious about manti. Think of it as the Turkish cousin of Chinese dumplings or Italian ravioli. Tiny dough parcels filled with meat, usually lamb or beef, served with yogurt and sometimes drizzled with butter or tomato sauce.

We tried manti in several places, but the one that had the 'oomph' factor was at Bodrum Manti & Cafe, a chain that pops up in multiple cities (including Istanbul). Their classic version comes with yogurt, which I'll admit sounded a bit sus at first (savoury dumplings with yogurt, can meh?), but it actually worked. Creamy, tangy, and savoury all at once. What really impressed me though, was that they also had variations with different sauces.

Where to get it: Bodrum Manti & Cafe (multiple outlets)

Price range: $15-20

Lentil Soup

Türkiye serves a lentil soup (called mercimek çorbası in Turkish), which is hearty, savoury, and comes packed with spices like paprika, cumin, or chilli pepper. Add some warm flatbread on the side and you've got a meal that fills you up without knocking you out.

One of my most memorable bowls was actually at the airport before an early morning flight from Istanbul to Cappadocia. While my brain was still half-asleep, the lentil soup woke me up better than coffee ever could. Okay, that was a joke (nothing can replace my usual Kopi C Siew Dai), but it truly warmed my stomach (and the cockles of my heart).

Where to get it: There are many fast food chains that sell lentil soup, but we got ours at a Pidem in Istanbul Airport.

Price range: $5-6

Gözleme

Our food journey continued as we moved on to the Central Anatolian regions of Türkiye - from the dramatic rocky landscapes of Cappadocia to the ancient, mystical city of Ephesus.

If prata and quesadilla had a baby, it would be gözleme. This humble staple of Anatolian cuisine is a flatbread stuffed with fillings like minced meat, spinach, or cheese, grilled till crispy and golden. Yes, got potential for epic cheese pulls.

We had gözleme in several towns, but we still talk about the one we had in Ri Minos, Sirince Village. The owner's mum literally made it from scratch right in front of us, rolling the dough by hand and stuffing it generously. You could taste the love (and probably the decades of practice).

Where to get it: Ri Minos Cafe Restaurant, Şirince

Price range: $10

Stuffed Zucchini Flowers

You read that right, we ate flowers. Stuffed zucchini flowers are exactly what they sound like: actual zucchini blossoms, stuffed with a rice mixture, lightly cooked, and served with yogurt dip. We had them in the Aegean region, particularly around Cesme and Bodrum.

On paper, it sounds a bit weird. But in reality, it's light, fresh, and surprisingly addictive. Add a drizzle of lemon juice and you get this tangy, zesty kick that makes it the perfect starter.

Where to get it: Ri Minos Cafe Restaurant, Şirince

Price range: $5-7

Bodrum Mandarin Sorbet

Forget heavy cakes or cloyingly sweet treats. The Bodrum mandarin sorbet is the answer to surviving hot Turkish summers. Zesty, refreshing, and so addictive we actually went back to the same shop (Bitez Dondurma) two nights in a row just to have it again.

My friend also liked the bodrum mandalina gazozu (mandarin soda). It's fizzy, citrusy, and tastes like sunshine bottled up. FairPrice, if you're reading this, bring it into Singapore please! It's perfect for those hot afternoons 🥵.

Where to get it: Bitez Dondurma, Bodrum

Price range: $4-5 per scoop

What I didn't like (sorry, not sorry)

Of course there were a few disappointments during my trip. For me, that was Turkish coffee. I found it too bitter, too grainy, and somehow still lacking in depth. I truly missed my kopi C siew dai back home!

And then there are the famous Turkish desserts like baklava and künefe. They look good for my Instagram story, but it was giving instant diabetes vibes. I'll stick to my Bodrum mandarin sorbet, thank you very much.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.