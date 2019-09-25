This Singaporean guy shares how it's like as a contestant on a dating show in China

If your guilty pleasure is dating shows, you're probably no stranger to If You Are The One-the highly-rated Chinese dating game show that seems to always have its contestants saying the darndest things on air.

Never heard of it? Here's the gist: 24 female participants interview a male contestant on stage and he either leaves as a match to one of them, or to no one at all.

The show is a huge hit in both China and around the world, and in September last year they invited participants living here to take part.

One Singaporean guy who made the cut was Valent Wang, a 36-year-old who designs and manufactures collectible toys (you can catch his segment here). He very sportingly talks to us about why he decided to join the show, and how he found the entire experience.

WHAT MADE YOU WANT TO JOIN IF YOU ARE THE ONE?

I was invited to join Perfect Dating (another Chinese dating show) many years ago. However, my parents disapproved of my participation because of the stigma surrounding dating show contestants. I always regretted not being a part of the show, so when this Singapore Special, came around, I did not hesitate to apply.

HOW WAS THE INTERVIEW PROCESS LIKE?

After sending in my application, I had to go through numerous phone and video interviews with several different producers of the show.

I read on the newspapers that the response had been overwhelming, to the point where they had to increase the number of segments so that they could accommodate nine guys instead of the initial six.

I was really honoured to be one of the selected few. It was an amazing experience!

WHAT HAPPENED DURING YOUR SEGMENT?

I was bombarded with questions from the women.