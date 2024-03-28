'It's worth going the distance': Singaporean man flies over 20 hours to Miami just for a cruise - here's why

One hour is probably all you need to get to a cruise centre in Singapore. Maybe two hours, max.

One Singaporean, however, flew over 20 hours from Singapore to Miami just for one cruise trip - a seven-night Eastern Caribbean sail on the Icon of the Seas, Royal Caribbean's largest cruise ship in the world.

And it's "worth going the distance".

"It was the ultimate getaway - part theme park, part beach resort and home to show-stopping entertainment that can easily rival that of Broadway and West End entertainment," Ben Goh, a seasoned cruiser, tells us.

The 42-year-old traveller, who has set sail on over 60 cruises and counting, went on the maiden voyage of the 365m-long cruise ship in January.

"I was blown away as soon as I stepped onboard," he adds.

'Like vacationing at a floating resort'

"Being on the biggest cruise ship in the world was like vacationing at a floating resort," Ben prefaces. "There were many restaurants and bars, yet they were all easy to find."

With a maximum capacity of 7,600 passengers, Icon of the Seas houses 20 decks with six water slides, seven pools, and eight "neighbourhoods", which are essentially zones carved out for different purposes.

There are a whopping 2,805 staterooms, and dining options - as Ben mentioned - are aplenty, with over 40 restaurants, bars and lounges available. Guests can also look forward to live performances, as well as a trip to CocoCay, Royal Caribbean's private island in the Bahamas.

"The Pearl Cafe, which serves sandwiches, pastries and coffee is my favourite place to chill at because you get to enjoy floor-to-ceiling ocean views from there," he says.

For Ben, entertainment highlights on board Icon of the Seas include the dueling-piano bar, featuring two pianists battling it out on baby grands; the ice-skating shows at Absolute Zero, the ship's ice arena; and The Wizard of Oz at the Royal Theatre.

"[It] is a must-watch. The production design is incredible - you can feel the wind and bubbles," he gushes.

"Do book it in advance via the Royal app because I reckon this will be a popular one on future sailings," he adds.

Ben, who's self-employed in the printing industry, also shared that he has another 14 cruise trips upcoming.

A new wave of cruisers

The demand for cruises is still going strong post-Covid, notes Angie Stephen, the vice president and managing director of Royal Caribbean's operations in Asia Pacific.

While cruises have always been popular with families, there has been a noticeable surge in younger travellers - particularly couples and honeymooners.

"People really appreciate the value and how far they can stretch their travel dollar by taking a cruise since it's a more inclusive option," says Angie.

She adds: "It's also easier and more efficient, especially if you're travelling with multiple people... because there's something for everyone on board."

More interestingly, just like Ben, more Singaporean travellers are also opting to fly to a destination first, then embark on a cruise from there.

"Sometimes I extend my trips at the destinations - before or after the sailings - if I'd like to spend more time exploring iconic landmarks and scenic spots, especially in places like Europe and Alaska," Ben shares.

Angie points out that for destinations such as Europe, a cruise allows travellers to visit multiple destinations without the hassle of, well, travel.

"You're unpacking and packing multiple times, you're waiting to get on transportation, you're bussing from one place to the next. Whereas on a Royal Caribbean cruise, you're doing all that in the lap of luxury, enjoying shows and great meals," Angie points out.

"On a seven-day holiday on land, you may be spending almost two of those days packing and transferring. But on a cruise, you're getting your full seven days of holiday," she compares.

Closer to home, cruisers can look forward to Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas, which be deployed in Singapore this November and offers cruises with ports-of-call at Penang, Phuket, Nha Trang, Bali and more.

