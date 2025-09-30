Singaporean Nathania Ong brings Eponine to Marina Bay Sands for Les Miserables The Arena Spectacular World Tour

The initial casting for Les Miserables The Arena Spectacular has been announced and there is a Singaporean on the list.

Actress and singer Nathania Ong will be playing Eponine in the large-scale version of the acclaimed Les Miserables musical, shared a press release on Sept 30.

Nathania played Eponine in the UK and Ireland tours of Les Miserables in 2021 and the West End production in 2022.

Prior to that, she made her West End debut in 2021 as Jenna Rolan in Be More Chill.

Last year, she was cast as Eliza in the West End production of Hamilton.

Performing alongside her is Geronimo Rauch, who previously played Jean Valjean in both Les Miserables West End and Spain, as well as Jeremy Secomb, who plays Inspector Javert in the musical.

Les Miserables The Arena Spectacular, which is based on the original novel by Victor Hugo, will include a company of more than 65 cast and orchestra members. Further casting is to be announced.

It is coming to Singapore in March 2026 and will be held at Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

The production will be extended for three weeks and will run from March 24, with its final performance on May 10.

Launched in the UK and Europe in September 2024, the production has continued to tour internationally.

The musical is expanded from the classic Les Miserables the Staged Concert and will feature an enhanced production with new set and lighting designs specifically created for larger venues.

This will be the third time a Les Miserables production is in Singapore, with the previous times in 2016 and 1996.

You can purchase tickets, which start from $88, from Sistic, Klook or MBS' website.

